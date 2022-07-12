ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland sees spike in requests for concealed carry permits

WTOP
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMaryland State Police said they’re seeing a surge in applications for concealed carry permits, after the U.S....

wtop.com

fox40jackson.com

Maryland police warn of ‘grandparent scam’, launch hunt for suspect

Police in Maryland are offering a $10,000 reward in the hunt for the suspect behind a “grandparent scam” that has targeted at least three senior citizens. The incidents — in which victims are told their family members are in jail and that they need to hand over money to secure their release — unfolded between May 31 and June 3 outside of Washington, D.C., according to the Montgomery County Police Department.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wnav.com

Maryland State Police Conceal Carry Gun Application Numbers Shoot Up

Maryland State Police say there has been an increase in applications for conceal-carry gun permits. This comes after the US Supreme Court struck down “good cause” type provisions in eight “may issue” states like New York, and after Governor Larry Hogan issued an executive order to eliminate the state’s key requirement for granting those permits.
WTOP

‘Breaking point’ — DC-area school systems grapple with teacher resignations

Bobbie Verdegaal has taught at the same D.C. school for seven years, but she said she recently reached her limit. Before the pandemic, she taught science and most recently worked as an instructional coach. But so many teachers had quit, that school leaders asked her to return to the classroom to teach sixth grade science for part of the 2021-22 year.
EDUCATION
CBS News

Closures & delays: Maryland schools, government offices & businesses

BALTIMORE -- People are still feeling the impacts of Tuesday's storms that ripped through parts of Maryland. The damage resulted in some closures and delays Wednesday. To help you keep track of all the changes, we have compiled a running list of the places that are making adjustments in response to the weather.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

On campaign-style trip to New Hampshire, Md. Gov. Hogan warns GOP against ‘cheap imitation’ of Trump

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. With the battle to succeed him nearing a crucial moment, Maryland’s current chief executive has been traveling throughout New Hampshire, meeting with business leaders and conducting media interviews ahead of a potential White House bid in 2024.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Churches Marred By Arson And Vandalism See Additional Damage Monday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland churches are at the center of various investigations into arson and vandalism—a trend that has continued over the weekend and into Monday. Overnight Sunday, a blaze was apparently set at St. Jane Frances De Chantal Parish, forcing worshippers to attend mass at an alternate location Sunday morning, news outlets reported. Dozens of firefighters responded to an alarm at the church around 2 a.m. and quickly extinguished the fire, according to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service. The fire involved several pews in the main church area, Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the agency, tweeted. No injuries were reported. Montgomery...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Officials Investigate Vandalism, Fires At Maryland Churches

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Investigations are underway into several weekend incidents of apparent arson and vandalism at churches in Maryland, authorities said. Montgomery County authorities said the incidents took place at three churches of different denominations a short distance away from each other in Bethesda, TV station WJLA reported. Overnight Sunday, a blaze was apparently set at St. Jane Frances De Chantal Parish, forcing worshippers to attend mass at an alternate location Sunday morning, news outlets reported. Dozens of firefighters responded to an alarm at the church around 2 a.m. and quickly extinguished the fire, according to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue...
BETHESDA, MD
WJLA

Amtrak launches new, cost-effective roundtrip between DC and Roanoke

WASHINGTON (7News) — Amtrak is increasing its ridership for Virginians with new daily roundtrip routes between Washington, D.C., and Roanoke, Virginia. The growth of the passenger rail will allow people in the Commonwealth to travel from Virginia’s Blue Ridge and the nation’s capital. With a 7.8% increase...
WASHINGTON, DC
baltimorepositive.com

1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour: Day 13 Paying tribute to Bill Burton and outrunning a Cambridge summer storm at Ocean Odyssey

On the lucky 13th day of the 2021 Maryland Crab Cake Tour, Nestor and Jenn headed east together over the Bay Bridge en route to St. Michael’s via Cambridge, Hurlock (yes, the Suicide Bridge crab cake was so nice, we tried it twice) and then west through Easton and a violently beautiful Eastern Shore summer lightning show and downpour.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WUSA9

Study finds Maryland gas tax holiday did save customers money at the pump, but ultimately increased prices

MARYLAND, USA — Maryland's gas tax holiday may have scored drivers some savings after all, according to a study done by economists at the University of Pennsylvania. The state was the first in the nation to pass the holiday, suspending its state tax of 36.1 cents per gallon on gas and 36.85 cents a gallon on diesel for nearly a month. Gas stations across the area were swarmed just before the state’s holiday finally came to an end in April.
MARYLAND STATE

