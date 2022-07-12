Want to bring your dog to happy hour? These Bellingham bars and breweries are dog-friendly

Bellingham is known for its great breweries and bars, but not all of them will allow you to bring your dog along when you’re out for happy hour with friends.

These local spots are dog-friendly, but have a few rules you and your dog need to follow when visiting:

Aslan Brewing Co. has two locations in Bellingham, and both allow furry friends. Dogs are allowed outside on the patio or beer garden, but only service animals are allowed indoors at each location, Jakob Robbins, the general manager of the Brew Pub location, wrote in an email.

Aslan’s Brew Pub offers drinks, beer and event spaces for events and is open from noon to 11 p.m. daily. The Brew Pub is located in Bellingham at 1330 N Forest St.

Aslan’s Depot location is located in the historic Union Depot building in downtown Bellingham and now functions as a taproom, barrel-aging facility and an event space. The Depot is open from 3-11 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and is located at 1322 N. State St.

Paws for a Beer is the ultimate dog and brewery meeting place that allows dogs with memberships to roam off-leash and make new friends with visitors enjoying the menu.

The bar serves beer, wine, kombucha and cider while dogs can walk freely inside or outside, and even behind the bar.

For those wanting to bring their dogs, dog memberships include your dog’s admission to the bar, monthly dog training, free dog treats and access to dog toys during your visits. Dog owners do not need memberships.

Paws for a Beer is open from 3-9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and is located in Bellingham at 501 Harris Ave.

Schweinhaus Biergarten allows friendly, well-behaved dogs to visit their German biergarten, but warns that “naughty dogs (& humans) will be politely 86’d,” on its website.

The beer garden stays open year-round, rain or shine with coverings and heaters available, and serves beer, brats and wood-fired pretzels.

Schweinhaus Biergarten is open from noon to “late” daily, according to its website, and is located in Bellingham at 1330 N State St.

Lost Giants Cider Company allows dogs to come inside to their taproom or on the patio as long as they are leashed and well-behaved, Brad Wilske, Co-Owner of Lost Giants Cider Company, wrote in an email.

Lost Giants serves unique ciders such as pineapple habanero, elderberry and jalapeño cucumber as well as other rotating flavors.

The taproom is open from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 3-9 p.m. on Friday, 2-9 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday and is located in Bellingham at 1200 Meador Ave.

Otherlands Beer is a small, locally-owned bar and cafe that has a dog-friendly outdoor patio. The cafe features beer, wine and other beverages as well as a breakfast and “second breakfast” menu.

Otherlands Beer is open from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. on Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, and is located in Bellingham at 2121 Humboldt St.

Gruff Brewing was started by three Bellingham friends who enjoyed brewing beer together in 2013. Now this brewery has food trucks and an outdoor heated and covered patio that is dog-friendly.

Gruff Brewing is open from 3-11 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday. The brewery is located in Bellingham at 104 E Maple St. #101.

Kulshan Brewing has three locations throughout Bellingham, but only two of their locations are advertised as dog-friendly on their website.

Kulshan Brewing Sunnyland was the first Kulshan location and opened in 2012. The location has indoor seating, live music, food trucks and many drink options, but only the outdoor seating is dog friendly. Sunnyland is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday, and is located at 2238 James St.

Kulshan Brewing Trackside is a 25,000 square foot location that includes a beer garden, live music, lawn games, drinks, a pump track and plenty of space for your dog to enjoy. Trackside is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m.to 9 p.m. on Sunday, and is located at 298 W Laurel St.

Do you have another dog-friendly bar you love? Let us know in the comments.

Loading…