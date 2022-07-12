ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Want to bring your dog to happy hour? These Bellingham bars and breweries are dog-friendly

By Alyse Messmer-Smith
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2186Us_0gchuFnb00

Bellingham is known for its great breweries and bars, but not all of them will allow you to bring your dog along when you’re out for happy hour with friends.

These local spots are dog-friendly, but have a few rules you and your dog need to follow when visiting:

Aslan Brewing Co.

Aslan Brewing Co. has two locations in Bellingham, and both allow furry friends. Dogs are allowed outside on the patio or beer garden, but only service animals are allowed indoors at each location, Jakob Robbins, the general manager of the Brew Pub location, wrote in an email.

Aslan’s Brew Pub offers drinks, beer and event spaces for events and is open from noon to 11 p.m. daily. The Brew Pub is located in Bellingham at 1330 N Forest St.

Aslan’s Depot location is located in the historic Union Depot building in downtown Bellingham and now functions as a taproom, barrel-aging facility and an event space. The Depot is open from 3-11 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and is located at 1322 N. State St.

Paws for a Beer

Paws for a Beer is the ultimate dog and brewery meeting place that allows dogs with memberships to roam off-leash and make new friends with visitors enjoying the menu.

The bar serves beer, wine, kombucha and cider while dogs can walk freely inside or outside, and even behind the bar.

For those wanting to bring their dogs, dog memberships include your dog’s admission to the bar, monthly dog training, free dog treats and access to dog toys during your visits. Dog owners do not need memberships.

Paws for a Beer is open from 3-9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and is located in Bellingham at 501 Harris Ave.

Schweinhaus Biergarten

Schweinhaus Biergarten allows friendly, well-behaved dogs to visit their German biergarten, but warns that “naughty dogs (& humans) will be politely 86’d,” on its website.

The beer garden stays open year-round, rain or shine with coverings and heaters available, and serves beer, brats and wood-fired pretzels.

Schweinhaus Biergarten is open from noon to “late” daily, according to its website, and is located in Bellingham at 1330 N State St.

Lost Giants Cider Company

Lost Giants Cider Company allows dogs to come inside to their taproom or on the patio as long as they are leashed and well-behaved, Brad Wilske, Co-Owner of Lost Giants Cider Company, wrote in an email.

Lost Giants serves unique ciders such as pineapple habanero, elderberry and jalapeño cucumber as well as other rotating flavors.

The taproom is open from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 3-9 p.m. on Friday, 2-9 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday and is located in Bellingham at 1200 Meador Ave.

Otherlands Beer

Otherlands Beer is a small, locally-owned bar and cafe that has a dog-friendly outdoor patio. The cafe features beer, wine and other beverages as well as a breakfast and “second breakfast” menu.

Otherlands Beer is open from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. on Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, and is located in Bellingham at 2121 Humboldt St.

Gruff Brewing

Gruff Brewing was started by three Bellingham friends who enjoyed brewing beer together in 2013. Now this brewery has food trucks and an outdoor heated and covered patio that is dog-friendly.

Gruff Brewing is open from 3-11 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday. The brewery is located in Bellingham at 104 E Maple St. #101.

Kulshan Brewing

Kulshan Brewing has three locations throughout Bellingham, but only two of their locations are advertised as dog-friendly on their website.

Kulshan Brewing Sunnyland was the first Kulshan location and opened in 2012. The location has indoor seating, live music, food trucks and many drink options, but only the outdoor seating is dog friendly. Sunnyland is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday, and is located at 2238 James St.

Kulshan Brewing Trackside is a 25,000 square foot location that includes a beer garden, live music, lawn games, drinks, a pump track and plenty of space for your dog to enjoy. Trackside is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m.to 9 p.m. on Sunday, and is located at 298 W Laurel St.

Do you have another dog-friendly bar you love? Let us know in the comments.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KING-5

Yes, you can volunteer to go on hikes with fun pups! 🐶

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Pittie Project PNW is not only “giving pitties on death row their second chance,” but also providing them with fun activities and the rehabilitation they deserve. “Our goal with The Pittie Project is to just get as many pitties out of high kill...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KING-5

The Sequim Lavender Festival is back and in full bloom

SEQUIM, Wash. — Sequim lavender farmers are hard at work. Across the region, acres of lavender are at their purple peak. And for the first time in two years, the Sequim Lavender Weekend Festival is back in action. More than a dozen farms will be open and each one...
SEQUIM, WA
thenorthernlight.com

New tattoo shop, Traditional Ink, opens in downtown Blaine

Eclectic might be the first word that comes to mind when walking into Traditional Ink, the new tattoo shop at 477 Peace Portal Drive. A glossy green motorcycle stands in front of the window, artwork plasters the walls, mint-condition action figures showcased, a colorful mural fills the back wall and a shoji screen divides the back room.
BLAINE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Bellingham, WA
Pets & Animals
City
Bellingham, WA
Bellingham, WA
Lifestyle
Bellingham, WA
Food & Drinks
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
northcountyoutlook.com

Street Fair brings unique vendors to downtown Arlington

Vendors with unique goods lined Olympic Avenue as the Arlington Street Fair returned to the city on July 8, 9 and 10. The annual event is put on by the Downtown Arlington Business Association. “The fair is going really well. There have been a lot of positive comments about how...
ARLINGTON, WA
q13fox.com

First look at newest K Pod orca calf

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Wash. - On Saturday, the Center for Whale Research (CWR) photographed a new orca calf born recently to a pod of endangered Southern Resident orcas. In April, CWR received news of a possible calf traveling with a group of orcas designated as "K Pod." However, the newest member of K Pod, named K45, was not spotted in the area until this week.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brew Pub#Beer Bar#Brewery#Happy Hour#Food Drink#Bar Info#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Aslan Brewing Co#N Forest St Aslan#Union Depot
myeverettnews.com

Changes Mean Everett Sausage Festival Apparently Cancelled

A sad announcement from the boosters of the Everett Sausage Festival posted on social media today…. For 45 years the Everett Sausage Festival have supported catholic education through its yearly Bavarian themed festival. Volunteers from the school and parish created a community event, bringing three generations of families together to celebrate each fall through great food, children’s entertainment, and live music. The combining of our parishes into one created the opportunity to use our Cedar St. property in different ways. Changes must be made to support our new outreach initiatives, unfortunately one of those changes is cancelling our yearly festival so we can commit to helping our community is other ways.
EVERETT, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
northcountyoutlook.com

Shoppers enjoy return of Junk in the Trunk

Marysville locals came out to sell their household goods and other items at the annual community garage sale Junk in the Trunk event that returned this year on July 9. The event collects garage sales and small independent businesses into one market near downtown Marysville for a day in the summer each year.
kpug1170.com

Bellingham Man Arrested After Attempting To Set Downtown Businesses On Fire

BELLINGHAM, Wash.- A man faces arson and weapons charges after lighting two fires in downtown Bellingham. Court records state that 24-year-old Michael Klepper was seen spreading burning trash near Old School Tattoo on Holly Street Friday evening. Responding officers saw Klepper start another fire in a dried planter next to...
BELLINGHAM, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Farmers market vouchers available for Whatcom County seniors

As farmers markets open for the summer, Whatcom Meals on Wheels and More has prepared to support the local farmers and seniors by mailing out senior farmers market applications. If eligible, seniors will receive up to $80 in vouchers, fully funded by the USDA. The vouchers are redeemable for produce...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
anacortestoday.com

Ferry boasts a new look

After recent work in drydock at Dakota Creek Industries the MV Tokitae is back at the Ship Harbor ferry terminal in West Anacortes. This ferry is a 362-foot, 1,500 passenger vessel that plays an important role in the Washington State ferry system. The ferry, built in Seattle, has two car decks (capacity 144 vehicles) and two passenger decks.
ANACORTES, WA
Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham, WA
1K+
Followers
113
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

 https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy