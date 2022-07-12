ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Two Whatcom motorcycle riders ejected, hospitalized in crash along Highway 547

By David Rasbach
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11tfa3_0gchuD2900

A pair of motorcyclists suffered serious injuries when their motorcycle hit a car pulling out of a driveway Saturday afternoon along State Route 547 in Whatcom County.

A 37-year-old man from Sarasota, Florida, and a 42-year-old Maple Falls woman were ejected from their motorcycle and hospitalized following a crash that occurred at approximately 2:12 p.m. Saturday, July 9, along Reese Hill Road, according to reports from the Washington State Patrol.

The 2015 Yamaha the two riders were on was traveling northbound along Reese Hill Road when it struck a black 2021 Toyota 4Runner that was pulling out of a driveway to head southbound, according to the State Patrol’s release on the incident. The 4Runner was reportedly driven by a 55-year-old Deming man.

Shortly before the crash, the motorcycle crossed into the southbound lane and attempted to pass a slower-moving truck pulling a small boat, Trooper Anthony Reese said.

“The gentleman driving the 4Runner didn’t see the motorcycle until the last minute,” Trooper Anthony Reese told The Herald. “He tried to throw it in reverse, but couldn’t get out of the way in time.”

Both motorcycle riders were ejected from their bike, according to Reese, while the State Patrol release said the motorcycle ended up down a nearby embankment.

The riders were taken to the St. Joseph’s hospital in Bellingham with “substantial” injuries, Reese said, while the 4Runner driver was not seriously injured, according to the report.

Both riders were wearing helmets, while the 4Runner driver had his seat belt on, the report states.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected in the crash, Reese said, adding that criminal charges are not expected in the incident.

Comments / 0

Related
Nationwide Report

37-year-old Patrick Hafner and 42-year old Aimeelee Sedgwick injured in a motorcycle crash (Whatcom County, WA)

Authorities identified 37-year-old Patrick Hafner, of Sarasota, Florida, and 42-year old Aimeelee Sedgwick, of Maple Falls, as the victims who suffered injuries following a two-vehicle collision on July 9 in Whatcom County. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to State Route 547 at about 2:12 p.m. after getting...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maple Falls, WA
Whatcom County, WA
Crime & Safety
County
Whatcom County, WA
Whatcom County, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
Maple Falls, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Bellingham, WA
kpug1170.com

Driver killed in car accident near La Conner

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. – A driver was killed in an car accident near La Conner early Tuesday morning, July 12th. The Washington State Patrol says the 48-year-old Camano Island man was driving east on Mclean Road when his car crossed the center line near Best Road and hit a pole.
LA CONNER, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#The Riders#Traffic Accident#Whatcom#Yamaha#The State Patrol#Deming
whatcom-news.com

Swimmer missing near south Lake Whatcom beach

SEDRO WOOLLEY, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to a location in the southern end of Lake Whatcom about 6:50pm, Sunday, July 10th, due to a report of a swimmer that had not surfaced. Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) Spokesperson Deb Slater told Whatcom News via email that WCSO...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
kpug1170.com

Bellingham Man Arrested After Attempting To Set Downtown Businesses On Fire

BELLINGHAM, Wash.- A man faces arson and weapons charges after lighting two fires in downtown Bellingham. Court records state that 24-year-old Michael Klepper was seen spreading burning trash near Old School Tattoo on Holly Street Friday evening. Responding officers saw Klepper start another fire in a dried planter next to...
BELLINGHAM, WA
989kbay.com

Fire destroys garage and rare car in Lynden

LYNDEN, Wash. – A fire destroyed a detached garage and a rare vehicle inside at a Lynden home on Sunday, July 10th. Lynden Fire Chief Mark Billmire says crews responded at about 1 p.m. after neighbors reported the fire at 213 Rosemary Way. The owner’s rare European car was...
LYNDEN, WA
whatcom-news.com

Victim struck by stray bullet while outside in Maple Falls

MAPLE FALLS, Wash. — On Saturday, June 9th, about 12pm, first responders were dispatched to the 7100 block of Mount Baker Highway due to a report of person hit in the arm by a stray bullet. Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Deb Slater said deputies and medics contacted the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Helmets
whatcom-news.com

UPDATED: 2 are dead after fire destroys Bellingham mobile home

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to a mobile home park next door to the North Bellingham Fire Station in the 5300 block of Northwest Drive. about 6:50am, Monday, July 11th, due to a report of a mobile home fire. Whatcom County Fire District 7 Fire Chief Larry...
BELLINGHAM, WA
q13fox.com

14-time convicted felon arrested in Everett, suspected of trafficking drugs from a stolen car

EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Police arrested a 14-time convicted felon suspected of trafficking fentanyl, meth and heroin, and seized a loaded handgun and stolen car. According to authorities, patrol officers spotted a stolen vehicle parked near the Value Village on Evergreen Way two weeks ago. They entered a parking lot to make contact, but the car reportedly drove over a curb and sped off.
EVERETT, WA
Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham, WA
1K+
Followers
113
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

 https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy