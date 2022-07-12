Two Whatcom motorcycle riders ejected, hospitalized in crash along Highway 547

A pair of motorcyclists suffered serious injuries when their motorcycle hit a car pulling out of a driveway Saturday afternoon along State Route 547 in Whatcom County.

A 37-year-old man from Sarasota, Florida, and a 42-year-old Maple Falls woman were ejected from their motorcycle and hospitalized following a crash that occurred at approximately 2:12 p.m. Saturday, July 9, along Reese Hill Road, according to reports from the Washington State Patrol.

The 2015 Yamaha the two riders were on was traveling northbound along Reese Hill Road when it struck a black 2021 Toyota 4Runner that was pulling out of a driveway to head southbound, according to the State Patrol’s release on the incident. The 4Runner was reportedly driven by a 55-year-old Deming man.

Shortly before the crash, the motorcycle crossed into the southbound lane and attempted to pass a slower-moving truck pulling a small boat, Trooper Anthony Reese said.

“The gentleman driving the 4Runner didn’t see the motorcycle until the last minute,” Trooper Anthony Reese told The Herald. “He tried to throw it in reverse, but couldn’t get out of the way in time.”

Both motorcycle riders were ejected from their bike, according to Reese, while the State Patrol release said the motorcycle ended up down a nearby embankment.

The riders were taken to the St. Joseph’s hospital in Bellingham with “substantial” injuries, Reese said, while the 4Runner driver was not seriously injured, according to the report.

Both riders were wearing helmets, while the 4Runner driver had his seat belt on, the report states.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected in the crash, Reese said, adding that criminal charges are not expected in the incident.