National Ice Cream Day is Sunday, but who makes the best ice cream in Whatcom County?

One of the sweetest national holidays is back this Sunday, July 17, with presidential orders to celebrate a favorite frozen treat.

President Ronald Reagan designated the third Sunday in July to be National Ice Cream Day back in 1984, according to the International Dairy Food Association.

As ice cream chains and restaurants will be offering specials for the celebration, we are looking for your favorite local ice cream shops in Bellingham to support this Sunday, while indulging in the nationally-recognized treat.

Bellingham is full of local sweets and treats, and after completing polls to find your favorite cupcakes , hard cider , burritos , cheesecake , pho and chicken wings , we are looking for the best ice cream.

Whether your favorite is Acme Valley Ice Cream, Mallard Ice Cream, the Selkie Scoop or others, we want you to cast your vote for your top pick.

But what about your most-loved ice cream brands?

We also want to know who makes your favorite ice cream that’s sold in the grocery store, whether it is Tillamook, Breyers, Häagen-Dazs, Ben & Jerry’s, Halo Top, Lopez Island or more.

Our non-scientific polls will be open until midnight on Thursday, July 14, so go vote now for your favorite. You can vote as often as you want, and once a winner is determined, we’ll announce the winner.

