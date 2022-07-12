ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

National Ice Cream Day is Sunday, but who makes the best ice cream in Whatcom County?

By Alyse Messmer-Smith
Bellingham Herald
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wYkO8_0gchuC9Q00

One of the sweetest national holidays is back this Sunday, July 17, with presidential orders to celebrate a favorite frozen treat.

President Ronald Reagan designated the third Sunday in July to be National Ice Cream Day back in 1984, according to the International Dairy Food Association.

As ice cream chains and restaurants will be offering specials for the celebration, we are looking for your favorite local ice cream shops in Bellingham to support this Sunday, while indulging in the nationally-recognized treat.

Bellingham is full of local sweets and treats, and after completing polls to find your favorite cupcakes , hard cider , burritos , cheesecake , pho and chicken wings , we are looking for the best ice cream.

Whether your favorite is Acme Valley Ice Cream, Mallard Ice Cream, the Selkie Scoop or others, we want you to cast your vote for your top pick.

But what about your most-loved ice cream brands?

We also want to know who makes your favorite ice cream that’s sold in the grocery store, whether it is Tillamook, Breyers, Häagen-Dazs, Ben & Jerry’s, Halo Top, Lopez Island or more.

Our non-scientific polls will be open until midnight on Thursday, July 14, so go vote now for your favorite. You can vote as often as you want, and once a winner is determined, we’ll announce the winner.

If you are having trouble seeing or accessing the poll below, click on this link .

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham, WA
Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

