Quantabio’s New qScript Ultra Product Family Builds on More Than 20 Years of RNA and DNA Enzyme Technology Innovation

BEVERLY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022--

Quantabio, a leading provider of robust DNA and RNA amplification reagents for the most demanding molecular testing and life science research applications, today announced the commercial availability of the qScript Ultra Flex Kit and the qScript Ultra SuperMix for the synthesis of first-strand complementary DNA (cDNA). Both products are part of the new qScript Ultra product family, which features the company’s new reverse transcriptase (RT) enzyme technology that significantly improves product performance, speed and ease of use. Researchers are now able to overcome common PCR inhibitors and reverse transcribe long RNA targets from a broad range of challenging input quantities in an unbiased manner in only 10 minutes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005135/en/

Quantabio’s fast, flexible and easy-to-use qScript Ultra Flex Kit and qScript Ultra SuperMix enable scientists to reverse transcribe longer targets and maximize yields from challenging samples in only 10 minutes. (Photo: Business Wire)

cDNA synthesis from RNA is an important first step in many gene expression analysis and pathogen detection applications that utilize real-time quantitative PCR (qPCR) or next-generation sequencing (NGS).

These projects require robust enzyme technologies and priming options to generate cDNA products or libraries that accurately represent the original RNA transcripts. The highly efficient and precise qScript Ultra products maximize cDNA yields for downstream analysis. Compared to alternative technologies, the new Quantabio products offer several unique advantages, including:

Enhanced Thermostability : Engineered for optimal RT activity from 55 to 60° C (65° C maximum)

: Engineered for optimal RT activity from 55 to 60° C (65° C maximum) Superior Speed : 10-minute reaction time with a total protocol time of 13 minutes

: 10-minute reaction time with a total protocol time of 13 minutes Maximum Yield & Sensitivity : Wide linear dynamic range with consistent and efficient cDNA conversion from 2.5 μg – 1 pg of total RNA

: Wide linear dynamic range with consistent and efficient cDNA conversion from 2.5 μg – 1 pg of total RNA Ultimate Inhibitor Resistance : Overcome a wide array of PCR inhibitors (salt, heparin, melanin, etc.)

: Overcome a wide array of PCR inhibitors (salt, heparin, melanin, etc.) Balanced Coverage of Long Transcripts : Ability to reverse transcribe single targets up to 20 kb and produce an unbiased representation of the transcriptome

“Since our founding in 2001, Quantabio has created a comprehensive portfolio of industry-leading RNA and DNA enzyme and reagent technologies for everything from life science and translational research to real-world SARS-CoV-2 testing to newborn screening,” said David Schuster, Head of R&D at Quantabio. “The new qScript Ultra product family was developed based on direct feedback from our customers. To help meet the growing demand for these next-generation products, we are now increasing headcount and scaling our commercial organization to unlock additional markets.”

The qScript Ultra SuperMix is a highly stable, efficient and easy-to-use single tube master mix for first-strand synthesis that delivers rapid and reproducible results with an unbiased representation of RNA sequences in cDNA. It is directly compatible with downstream 2-step RT-qPCR or RT-PCR procedures and is ideally suited for gene expression or RNA pathogen quantification studies. The kit is available in 25, 100 or 500 reactions and contains all required components for first-strand cDNA synthesis except RNA template. For more information, please visit https://www.quantabio.com/product/qscript-ultra-supermix/.

The qScript Ultra Flex Kit offers flexible, user-defined priming methods, including oligo-dT, random primers and/or gene-specific priming to reverse transcribe RNA to cDNA. The kit contains all required components for first-strand cDNA synthesis except RNA template and gene-specific primers. Available in 25 or 100 reactions, the kit is compatible with downstream 2-step RT-qPCR or RT-PCR procedures. For more information, please visit https://www.quantabio.com/product/qscript-ultra-flex-kit/.

About Quantabio

Quantabio is a leading provider of advanced DNA and RNA amplification reagents for the most demanding molecular testing applications in applied, translational and life science research. For the past 20 years, the Quantabio team has been developing pioneering amplification technologies to deliver cutting-edge products to researchers focused on critical PCR, qPCR and Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) based applications. Based in Beverly, Mass., Quantabio offers a growing portfolio of products through its international sales operations, as well as a global network of distributors and commercial service providers. For more information, please visit www.quantabio.com.

Quantabio products are intended for molecular biology applications. This product is not intended for the diagnosis, prevention, or treatment of a disease.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005135/en/

CONTACT: Media Contact

Andrew Noble

(415) 722-2129

andrew_noble@noblecomms.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER HEALTH RADIOLOGY PHARMACEUTICAL OPTICAL ONCOLOGY MENTAL HEALTH MEDICAL DEVICES INFECTIOUS DISEASES HOSPITALS FITNESS & NUTRITION DENTAL CLINICAL TRIALS CARDIOLOGY STEM CELLS BIOTECHNOLOGY PRACTICE MANAGEMENT ALTERNATIVE MEDICINE AIDS MANAGED CARE GENERAL HEALTH HEALTH SOFTWARE HARDWARE SCIENCE DATA MANAGEMENT NURSING MEDICAL SUPPLIES TECHNOLOGY DIABETES VITAMINS/SUPPLEMENTS AGRICULTURE HEALTH TECHNOLOGY OTHER SCIENCE NATURAL RESOURCES NANOTECHNOLOGY SURGERY

SOURCE: Quantabio

PUB: 07/12/2022 08:03 AM/DISC: 07/12/2022 08:03 AM