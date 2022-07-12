ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phenom Launches Customer Advisory Board to Drive Innovative Solutions to Today's Top Talent Challenges

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022--

Phenom, the global leader in Talent Experience Management (TXM), launched its Customer Advisory Board (CAB), bringing together global companies to discuss their top hiring and retention challenges. The board’s insights will also influence product innovations throughout the Phenom talent experience platform, enabling customers to meet evolving workforce goals in the face of a changing talent landscape.

Phenom launches Customer Advisory Board at an event in Philadelphia with inaugural members: U.S. Bank, Giant Eagle, Bon Secours Mercy Health and Life Time, among others (Graphic: Business Wire)

Executives from retail, financial services, manufacturing, healthcare and software sectors — including U.S. Bank, Giant Eagle, Bon Secours Mercy Health and Life Time — joined Phenom’s CAB meeting in Philadelphia for day-long sessions and peer-to-peer networking. Collectively these global brands employ hundreds of thousands of people, and hire and professionally develop thousands more a year.

While examining the current macroeconomic environment and sharing insights into their respective industries, CAB members singled out skills, talent acquisition automation, greater efficiency and diversity and inclusion as the top business priorities in the C-suite — particularly in industries with rapid turnover and seasonal hiring needs such as healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, retail and transportation.

“The companies taking part in our first-ever Customer Advisory Board are ahead of the talent curve,” said Jess Elmquist, Chief Human Resources Officer and Chief Evangelist of Phenom. “Insights from what they are hearing and seeing in a shifting talent landscape are invaluable as we develop the technology of tomorrow.”

Mahe Bayireddi, Phenom CEO and co-founder, provided a strategic innovation overview and discussed the company’s 10-year history of building industry and use-case specific artificial intelligence (AI) data models as key differentiators in Phenom’s four experience areas: candidates, employees, recruiters and managers.

Fortune 500 companies are using AI to streamline and remove friction from the candidate experience, while recruitment teams can save substantial time on administrative tasks such as interview scheduling. AI also helps existing employees with a tailored career path, skills gap analysis, and learning courses to support professional development.

The Phenom CAB meeting comes as the pace of job-switching continues around the world, intensifying the battle for talent and raising the stakes on companies’ ability to attract new workers while holding on to their own employees.

The Customer Advisory Board plans to hold additional meetings through this year and into 2023. Read the blog to learn more about Phenom’s Customer Advisory Board.

About Phenom

Phenom has a purpose of helping a billion people find the right job. Through AI-powered talent experiences, HR teams are using Phenom to hire employees faster, develop them to their full potential, and retain them longer. The Phenom Talent Experience Management (TXM) platform seamlessly connects candidates, employees, recruiters, and managers — empowering over 500 diverse and global enterprises with innovative products including Phenom Career Site, Chatbot, CMS, CRM, AI Scheduling, Video Assessments, Campaigns, University Recruiting, Talent Marketplace, Career Pathing, Gigs, Mentoring, and Referrals.

Phenom was ranked among the fastest-growing technology companies in Deloitte Technology’s Fast 500 for four years in a row, has been recognized in Business Intelligence Group’s 2021 and 2022 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards, and won a regional 2020 Timmy Award for launching and optimizing HelpOneBillion.com.

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

For more information, please visit www.phenom.com. Connect with Phenom on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

