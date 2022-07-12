Olympus Energy Earns Premier Environmental Performance Ratings from Project Canary

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022--

Olympus Energy earned the highest possible environmental performance asset-level certifications relying on Project Canary’s rigorous, independent environmental assessment process, the company announced today. Olympus’ ratings validate the company’s best-in-class ESG performance, industry-leading low-methane emissions, community engagement, and freshwater programs.

"Every day, the Olympus team works to produce natural gas in the most efficient and environmentally responsible manner possible. This certification validates our commitment," Tim Dugan, president and CEO of Olympus Energy, said. "We're deeply proud of the results achieved by doing things the right way and continually seek innovative approaches to unlock even better ESG performance." "Major domestic and international utilities are seeking the premium Certified Responsibly Sourced Gas producers like Olympus are offering. Net-zero requires solutions for low-methane verified environmental attributes and freshwater use, among other ESG markers," said Chris Romer, Co-founder and CEO of Project Canary. "Not often do we see a producer achieve best-in-class ratings across-the-board like Olympus has. It's a credit to their industry leadership for making environmental integrity fundamental to the business."

100% of Olympus’ YE21 operated assets now Certified Responsibly Sourced Gas by Project Canary.

Asset-level Platinum ratings indicate Olympus achieved highest marks for environmental stewardship, including methane intensity, emissions reduction, and water recycling.

The company scored exceedingly well in emergency response, well integrity, and community engagement programs.

Data from continuous emissions monitors at certified well pad locations support commitment to minimizing emissions.

Project Canary’s high-fidelity, rigorous 800+ data point analysis of existing well sites represents the industry’s most comprehensive assessment program. Olympus’ low-methane verified environmental attribute performance alongside key initiatives including upgrading local infrastructure voluntarily, holding transparent community dialogue, establishing and practicing an industry-leading emergency response program, water recycling initiatives, and building a wildlife habitat area contributed to the company’s top ratings.

“Major domestic and international utilities are seeking the premium Certified Responsibly Sourced Gas producers like Olympus are offering. Net-zero requires solutions for low-methane verified environmental attributes and freshwater use, among other ESG markers,” said Chris Romer, Co-founder and CEO of Project Canary. “Not often do we see a producer achieve best-in-class ratings across-the-board like Olympus has. It’s a credit to their industry leadership for making environmental integrity fundamental to the business.”

Olympus was the first integrated exploration and production company to

complete upstream and midstream certification, with the Hyperion Midstream review beginning in July.

ABOUT THE COMPANIES:

At Olympus Energy, we strive to actively employ our core values daily, ensuring that we are the natural gas company that communities trust most. Olympus Energy has assembled a large contiguous acreage position in the Appalachian Basin. We currently operate in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties, with an acreage position that expands into Butler and Washington counties. Our position consists of approximately 100,000 net acres positioned in Southwestern Pennsylvania’s dry gas core. Visit olympusenergy.com to learn more.

Project Canary is a data analytics company focused on accurate corporate climate ESG data for emission-intensive industrial companies. We are the leaders in holistic environmental assessments (air, water, land, and community). Project Canary scores responsible operations, delivering independent emission profiles via high-fidelity continuous monitoring technology to provide actionable environmental performance data. Our sensor portfolio includes high-fidelity spectroscopy-based methane detection and emissions quantification for the oil and gas sectors, plus Aeris Technologies’ laser-based gas analyzers covering other emissions, including ethane, nitrous oxide, formaldehyde, ethylene oxide, benzene, and more. Formed as a Public Benefit Corporation, Project Canary’s Denver-based team of scientists, engineers, and seasoned industry operators identify and quantify areas to reduce emissions. www.projectcanary.com

