FDH Aero Completes Acquisition of Electro Enterprises, Inc.

The Associated Press
 1 day ago

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022--

FDH Aero (“FDH”), a leading aerospace & defense supply chain solutions provider, today announced that it has acquired Electro Enterprises, Inc. (“Electro Enterprises” or “Electro”). The acquisition of Electro establishes FDH as a leader in aerospace & defense electrical & electronic components distribution, and positions FDH for accelerated growth.

Founded in 1970 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, Electro Enterprises is a leading supply chain partner to aerospace and defense OEMs across the globe. Electro supports key defense OEM platforms for its global customer base from locations in Oklahoma, Texas, the United Kingdom, and Israel. Today Electro has grown to become one of the largest aerospace & defense electrical & electronic components distributors with access to more than 80 authorized lines and 190,000 SKUs. The combination of FDH and Electro is expected to accelerate growth for both companies by adding a more expansive and complementary product portfolio to FDH’s existing OEM and aftermarket offering.

“We are excited to partner with Scott and the FDH organization,” said Mitch Enright , President at Electro. “Access to FDH’s global operations and infrastructure will expand our ability to provide quality support to our customers and enhance our growth trajectory. Together with FDH, we will be one of the largest, independent, full-line aerospace and defense component distribution businesses in the industry.”

“Electro is an excellent fit with FDH Aero,” said Scott Tucker , CEO at FDH. “The business complements FDH’s existing electrical product offering and provides a greater breadth of electrical components and supply chain services to our customer base. We are committed to maintaining Electro’s high-touch customer service as well as their terrific supplier relationships. Mitch will be a valuable addition to the FDH leadership team and a key contributor to FDH’s growth going forward.”

Electro will continue to be led by Mitch Enright and the Electro leadership team and will continue operating out of its existing locations.

Electro Enterprises is FDH’s twelfth acquisition, and tenth completed since Audax Private Equity (“Audax”) invested in the company in 2017.

Kirkland & Ellis and Holland & Knight served as legal advisors to FDH on the transaction. Phillips Murrah served as legal advisor to Electro Enterprises.

ABOUT FDH AERO

FDH Aero is a leading independent aerospace & defense supply chain solutions provider, distributing aerospace hardware, c-class components, electrical & electronic products and chemicals to commercial and defense aircraft manufacturers, subcontractors, component distributors, commercial airlines, and MRO/aftermarket solution providers. FDH is headquartered in El Segundo, CA, has operations across North America, Europe, and Asia, and employs more than 750 people globally. For more information, please visit www.fdhaero.com.

ABOUT AUDAX PRIVATE EQUITY

Audax Group is a leading alternative investment manager with offices in Boston, New York, and San Francisco. Since its founding in 1999, the firm has raised over $30 billion in capital across its Private Equity and Private Debt businesses. Audax Private Equity has invested over $9 billion in 150 platforms and over 1,100 add-on companies, and is currently investing out of its $3.5 billion, sixth private equity fund. Through its disciplined Buy & Build approach, Audax Private Equity seeks to help platform companies execute add-on acquisitions that fuel revenue growth, optimize operations, and significantly increase equity value. With more than 300 employees, Audax is a leading capital partner for North American middle market companies. For more information, visit the Audax Private Equity website: www.audaxprivateequity.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

