Walser Automotive Group’s Ashley Cavazos Named on National ‘40 Under 40’ List

 1 day ago
MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022--

Radio, not automotive, is where Walser Automotive Group ’s Ashley Cavazos always thought she’d land. After all, broadcasting is her family business. But the journey leading the Texas native into the auto industry is paying off both personally and professionally. Cavazos, Walser’s Director of Digital Performance, is a 2022 Automotive News 40 Under 40 winner.

Ashley Cavazos, Director of Digital Performance at Walser Automotive Group, was recently named an Automotive News’ 40 Under 40 winner. (Photo: Business Wire)

The annual program honors 40 high achievers at U.S. new-car dealerships under 40 years old.

Cavazos joined the Edina-based dealer group in 2019. In the years since, Cavazos has helped transform the company’s digital retailing process, focusing on how sales teams authentically connect with customers, specifically through personalized videos.

In addition, Cavazos is active in improving the diversity of the automotive industry. Cavazos is a board chair of Women of Walser, a Walser employee resource group focused on women’s recruitment, retention, and ascension into automotive leadership roles. Cavazos also serves on the executive council for the Women of Color Automotive Network (WOCAN).

Pete Swenson, SVP of Walser’s Minnesota Operations, said this is well-earned recognition.

“In a time when 85% of our retail traffic is digital, Ashley is key in helping our sales teams meet the expectations of our customers and an online shopping experience in a real way. She’s a great connector of people, and she couldn’t be more deserving,” Swenson said.

Cavazos is featured in the July 11 issue of Automotive News , the leading news source for the global automotive industry. For complete information about Automotive News’ 40 Under 40, visit www.autonews.com/40under40.

Walser Automotive Group operates 25 new and preowned dealerships featuring major domestic and luxury brands throughout Minnesota, Kansas, and Illinois.

