Kofax Power PDF 5 Leverages Industry-Best Text Recognition, Cutting-Edge Mobile, and E-Signature Technologies

Kofax ®, a leading supplier of Intelligent Automation software for digital workflow transformation, today announces the availability of Power PDF™ 5, the most feature-rich release of the award-winning PDF editor since its inception. The latest edition of Power PDF drives enhanced customer value with advanced document conversion using Kofax’s best-in-industry text recognition, enhanced user experience with unique fuzzy search, expanded integrations for seamless e-signature workflows, on-the-go collaboration with Kofax Power PDF Mobile, and support for the latest industry PDF standards delivering greater security and compliance.

Built for individuals and enterprises, Kofax Power PDF provides comprehensive PDF capabilities at an affordable cost. The latest edition adds new features and builds on existing functionality creating a PDF editor that’s the most accurate, searchable and secure on the market today – furthering digital collaboration support for organizations with hybrid workforces. Additional advancements and customer benefits include:

PDFs that are now searchable and usable in the most accurate way after OCR scanning. Users have access to all information in their documents with fewer errors.

Proximal fuzzy search, unique to Kofax Power PDF, to find a variety of terms and phrases – helping users broaden what they’re looking for.

At the forefront of PDF formatting, support for PDF/A-4, ensuring lossless featuring.

“Enterprises, SMBs and consumers understand PDFs have become the standard digital document format for everything from scanned images to critical born-digital information,” says Liz Benson, Senior Vice President of Corporate Growth Strategy at Kofax. “With our latest Power PDF release, we continue to push the envelope with deeper integrations, and now feature a mobile version to further empower distributed workforces. We’ve also expanded integrations with our other products, making the end-to-end process safer with top-notch security, reducing exposure to vulnerabilities.”

Key features of Kofax Power PDF 5 include:

Next-generation text recognition. Kofax’s industry-best OCR engine is now tightly integrated with Power PDF 5. Extracting data from scanned documents and converting to PDF files is a breeze, while world-class accuracy saves you time in the editing phase. Formatting and creating a fillable form are also now more precise than all other industry solutions.

Kofax’s industry-best OCR engine is now tightly integrated with Power PDF 5. Extracting data from scanned documents and converting to PDF files is a breeze, while world-class accuracy saves you time in the editing phase. Formatting and creating a fillable form are also now more precise than all other industry solutions. Enhanced search capabilities. As the only PDF editor with fuzzy search, Power PDF helps teams in any industry quickly find similar or relevant words and phrases. Legal departments, in particular, are now much more efficient when searching for terms to redact.

As the only PDF editor with fuzzy search, Power PDF helps teams in any industry quickly find similar or relevant words and phrases. Legal departments, in particular, are now much more efficient when searching for terms to redact. Support for the latest file format. Added support for the PDF/A-4 format, the latest ISO standard for industry conformance and accessibility requirements. With this release, Kofax is the only competing vendor at the forefront of PDF formatting, ensuring backward compatibility and removing the risk that features will be lost.

Added support for the PDF/A-4 format, the latest ISO standard for industry conformance and accessibility requirements. With this release, Kofax is the only competing vendor at the forefront of PDF formatting, ensuring backward compatibility and removing the risk that features will be lost. Extended Kofax SignDoc integration. Seamless e-signature workflows expedite digital signatures without ever having to leave the PDF editor.

Seamless e-signature workflows expedite digital signatures without ever having to leave the PDF editor. Unmatched collaboration across teams. Today’s hybrid workforce must stay connected. Power PDF 5’s cloud collaboration capabilities enable real-time teamwork globally, while the new browser extension allows teams to operate Power PDF within Chrome and Edge browsers.

Today’s hybrid workforce must stay connected. Power PDF 5’s cloud collaboration capabilities enable real-time teamwork globally, while the new browser extension allows teams to operate Power PDF within Chrome and Edge browsers. Stringent security and compliance standards. Authorization control and 256-bit AES encryption permit security and compliance across the most heavily regulated industries.

Introducing Kofax Power PDF Mobile

Kofax’s new Power PDF Mobile app enables teams to view and work with PDF files on their favorite phone or tablet. Users can sign documents remotely by drawing on the screen, or print and email PDF files straight from their mobile device.

“We utilize Kofax Power PDF across the entire organization. We’ve been using the software for almost ten years, ultimately in all of our divisions and work locations,” says William Thorpe, IT Executive at LB&B Associates, a Maryland-based services company, with 1,000 employees across the United States. “It’s so simple in its design and easy to use out-of-the-box, our IT department doesn’t have to waste time and resources training new users. We don’t receive any complaints regarding the software, which rarely happens. When a software program provides a better experience than a more well-known product and does this much more inexpensively, it should get a very high rating.”

