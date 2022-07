ExaGrid Reports Record Bookings and Revenue in Q2 2022

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022--

ExaGrid ®, the industry’s only Tiered Backup Storage solution, today announced that it had an all-time record bookings and revenue quarter ending June 30, 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005232/en/

ExaGrid’s revenue grew over Q1 2022 and also over Q1 2021. ExaGrid is growing well over 20% year over year. In addition, ExaGrid was cash positive in the quarter, for the seventh quarter in row. ExaGrid added 168 new customers in Q2 2022, including 43 six- and seven-figure deals, and has more than 3,400 active upper mid-market to large enterprise customers that use ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage to protect their data. ExaGrid’s growth is accelerating, and the company is hiring over 50 additional inside and field sales staff worldwide.

“ExaGrid’s continued momentum is the result of a highly differentiated product with a 75% competitive win rate and the ongoing expansion of our sales team and working with our channel partners across the globe. We continue to see that organizations are realizing that primary storage disk is too expensive for longer-term retention and that traditional deduplication appliances don’t deliver the backup and restore performance needed to ensure that data is always available. Organizations face challenges with using deduplication appliances, including high ongoing costs, poor backup and restore performance, as well as a lack of scalability and ransomware recovery features. ExaGrid offers the best story to fix backup storage, as well as the most unique ransomware recovery solution in the industry, with the best cost up front and over time, the fastest backup and restore performance, the ability to recover from a natural or man-made site disaster, and the ability to recover data after a ransomware attack, which remains top of mind in today’s world,” said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid.

ExaGrid appliances have a network-facing disk-cache Landing Zone where the most recent backups are written without inline deduplication for fast backups and are stored in an undeduplicated format for fast restores. ExaGrid uses scale-out architecture, which maintains a fixed-length backup window and also eliminates expensive and disruptive forklift upgrades and product obsolescence. ExaGrid’s Adaptive Deduplication technology deduplicates the data into a non-network-facing repository where deduplicated data is stored for longer-term retention, often for weeks, months and years. The combination of a non-network-facing tier (virtual air gap) plus delayed deletes with ExaGrid’s Retention Time-Lock feature, and immutable data objects, guards against the backup data being deleted or encrypted.

Highlights of Q2 2022:

Strong competitive win rate at 75%

Brought on 168 new customers

43 six- and seven-figure new customer deals

Company remains Cash, EBITDA and P&L positive over the last 7 quarters

More than 3,400 customers protect their data with ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage

ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage – Built for Backup

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a front-end disk-cache Landing Zone, the Performance Tier, which writes data directly to disk for the fastest backups, and restores directly from disk for the fastest restores and VM boots. The long-term retention data is tiered to a deduplicated data repository, the Retention Tier, to reduce the amount of retention storage and resulting cost. This two-tiered approach provides the fastest backup and restore performance with lowest cost storage efficiency.

In addition, ExaGrid provides a scale-out architecture where appliances are simply added as data grows. Each appliance includes processor, memory and network ports, so as data grows, all resources required are available to maintain a fixed-length backup window. This scale-out storage approach eliminates expensive forklift upgrades, and allows for mixing appliances of different sizes and models in the same scale-out system, which eliminates product obsolescence while protecting IT investments up front and over time.

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, and scale-out architecture. ExaGrid’s Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The retention repository offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid’s scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier, delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Iberia, Israel, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

Visit us at exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup in our customer success stories.

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005232/en/

CONTACT: Media:

Mary Domenichelli

ExaGrid

mdomenichelli@exagrid.com

KEYWORD: EUROPE UNITED STATES TURKEY NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DATA MANAGEMENT SECURITY TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY NETWORKS HARDWARE

SOURCE: ExaGrid

PUB: 07/12/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 07/12/2022 08:03 AM