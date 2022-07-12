ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

ExaGrid Reports Record Bookings and Revenue in Q2 2022

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022--

ExaGrid ®, the industry’s only Tiered Backup Storage solution, today announced that it had an all-time record bookings and revenue quarter ending June 30, 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005232/en/

ExaGrid’s revenue grew over Q1 2022 and also over Q1 2021. ExaGrid is growing well over 20% year over year. In addition, ExaGrid was cash positive in the quarter, for the seventh quarter in row. ExaGrid added 168 new customers in Q2 2022, including 43 six- and seven-figure deals, and has more than 3,400 active upper mid-market to large enterprise customers that use ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage to protect their data. ExaGrid’s growth is accelerating, and the company is hiring over 50 additional inside and field sales staff worldwide.

“ExaGrid’s continued momentum is the result of a highly differentiated product with a 75% competitive win rate and the ongoing expansion of our sales team and working with our channel partners across the globe. We continue to see that organizations are realizing that primary storage disk is too expensive for longer-term retention and that traditional deduplication appliances don’t deliver the backup and restore performance needed to ensure that data is always available. Organizations face challenges with using deduplication appliances, including high ongoing costs, poor backup and restore performance, as well as a lack of scalability and ransomware recovery features. ExaGrid offers the best story to fix backup storage, as well as the most unique ransomware recovery solution in the industry, with the best cost up front and over time, the fastest backup and restore performance, the ability to recover from a natural or man-made site disaster, and the ability to recover data after a ransomware attack, which remains top of mind in today’s world,” said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid.

ExaGrid appliances have a network-facing disk-cache Landing Zone where the most recent backups are written without inline deduplication for fast backups and are stored in an undeduplicated format for fast restores. ExaGrid uses scale-out architecture, which maintains a fixed-length backup window and also eliminates expensive and disruptive forklift upgrades and product obsolescence. ExaGrid’s Adaptive Deduplication technology deduplicates the data into a non-network-facing repository where deduplicated data is stored for longer-term retention, often for weeks, months and years. The combination of a non-network-facing tier (virtual air gap) plus delayed deletes with ExaGrid’s Retention Time-Lock feature, and immutable data objects, guards against the backup data being deleted or encrypted.

Highlights of Q2 2022:

  • Strong competitive win rate at 75%
  • Brought on 168 new customers
  • 43 six- and seven-figure new customer deals
  • Company remains Cash, EBITDA and P&L positive over the last 7 quarters
  • More than 3,400 customers protect their data with ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage

ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage – Built for Backup

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a front-end disk-cache Landing Zone, the Performance Tier, which writes data directly to disk for the fastest backups, and restores directly from disk for the fastest restores and VM boots. The long-term retention data is tiered to a deduplicated data repository, the Retention Tier, to reduce the amount of retention storage and resulting cost. This two-tiered approach provides the fastest backup and restore performance with lowest cost storage efficiency.

In addition, ExaGrid provides a scale-out architecture where appliances are simply added as data grows. Each appliance includes processor, memory and network ports, so as data grows, all resources required are available to maintain a fixed-length backup window. This scale-out storage approach eliminates expensive forklift upgrades, and allows for mixing appliances of different sizes and models in the same scale-out system, which eliminates product obsolescence while protecting IT investments up front and over time.

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, and scale-out architecture. ExaGrid’s Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The retention repository offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid’s scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier, delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Iberia, Israel, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

Visit us at exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup in our customer success stories.

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005232/en/

CONTACT: Media:

Mary Domenichelli

ExaGrid

mdomenichelli@exagrid.com

KEYWORD: EUROPE UNITED STATES TURKEY NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DATA MANAGEMENT SECURITY TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY NETWORKS HARDWARE

SOURCE: ExaGrid

PUB: 07/12/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 07/12/2022 08:03 AM

Comments / 0

Related
restaurantbusinessonline.com

McDonald’s names Jill McDonald head of its largest international markets

McDonald’s on Wednesday named Jill McDonald to become the president of its International Operated Markets segment, which includes some of the company’s biggest markets outside the U.S. McDonald had spent the past three years as the CEO of Costa Coffee. But she is a McDonald’s veteran, having worked...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

BearingPoint Study: Digital Services Promise Enormous Revenue Growth for Automotive Manufacturers

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2022-- A new study by management and technology consultancy BearingPoint asked passenger car owners in the major automotive markets of China, Germany, and the US about their preferences in the area of software-over-the-air functions and digital services. According to the study, 93% of car owners in the world’s largest automobile markets are interested in using and acquiring digital services through new software updates for their cars. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005069/en/ Software-over-the-air (SOTA): Interest and willingness to purchase digital services in the car (Infographic: Business Wire)
CARS
The Associated Press

KuCoin Exchange Oversteps 20 Million User Milestone, Announces Commemorative Team Battle Event

VICTORIA, Seychelles--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2022-- The global cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin has announced that it has achieved the 20 million users landmark. The new milestone comes after the platform reported a record-high number of registered users in the first half of 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005070/en/ KuCoin Exchange Oversteps 20 Million User Milestone (Photo: Business Wire)
MARKETS
The Associated Press

Taiwanese Bicycle Industry Growing at Fast Pace

FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2022-- On the first day of Eurobike 2022, the world’s leading trade fair for bicycles taking place from July 13 to 17 in Frankfurt, Germany, leading bicycle manufacturers from Taiwan, introduced their newest products at a press conference organized by Taiwan’s Bureau of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Economic Affairs and implemented by TAITRA, Taiwan’s leading trade promotion organization. The four Taiwan Excellence award-winning companies – Giant Group, Maxxis, Mio, and Acer Gadget’s fitness tech sub-brand Xplova – featured innovations aimed at improving the cycling experience. Gina Chang, Secretary General of the Taiwan Bicycle Association, provided an...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Storage#Storage Efficiency#Exagrid#Bookings And Revenue
The Associated Press

Amazon offers concessions to head off EU antitrust cases

LONDON (AP) — Amazon, seeking to resolve two European Union antitrust investigations, has promised to treat third-party merchants on its website fairly, the bloc’s competition watchdog said Thursday. The U.S. online retail giant offered to make a number of commitments to ease competition concerns, and the European Commission, the 27-nation bloc’s top antitrust enforcer, said it will now seek feedback on them from “interested parties.” The commission launched an investigation four years ago over concerns Amazon was using data from merchants selling products on its platform to gain an unfair advantage over them. It also opened a separate investigation into whether Amazon favors its own retail business and merchants that use its logistics and delivery system over other sellers.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

US warns it will defend ally if China breaks sea ruling

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on China to comply with a 2016 arbitration ruling that invalidated Beijing’s vast territorial claims in the South China Sea and warned that Washington is obligated to defend treaty ally Philippines if its forces, vessels or aircraft come under attack in the disputed waters. Blinken’s statement, issued by the U.S. Embassy in Manila on Tuesday, was released on the sixth anniversary of the 2016 decision by an arbitration tribunal set up in The Hague under the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea after the Philippine government complained in 2013 about China’s increasingly aggressive actions in the disputed waters. China did not participate in the arbitration, rejected its ruling as a sham and continues to defy it, bringing it into territorial spats with the Philippines and other Southeast Asian claimant states in recent years. “We call again on the PRC to abide by its obligations under international law and cease its provocative behavior,” Blinken said, using the acronym for China’s formal name, the People’s Republic of China.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Country
France
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
Country
Germany
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
rigzone.com

Ships Seized in Mariupol

In the Ukrainian Port city of Mariupol, Russian-backed separatists have seized two foreign flagged ships. That’s according to Dryad Global’s latest Maritime Security Threat Advisory (MSTA), which highlighted that these were the Panama flagged Blue Star I and the Liberia-flagged Smarta vessel. The Blue Star I is a general cargo ship built in 2005, while the Smarta is a bulk carrier built in 2007, according to Marinetraffic.com.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia activates ‘doomsday’ submarine armed with nuke torpedoes

An advanced “doomsday” submarine capable of launching massive nuclear torpedoes entered service with the Russian Navy on Friday. The move comes after Russian figures have made repeated threats of nuclear war to opponents of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Russian state-owned TASS news agency reported Friday that shipbuilders...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Fenix Parts Completes Acquisition of A&P Auto Parts and U-Pull U-Save Auto Parts

HURST, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2022-- Fenix Parent LLC, operating as Fenix Parts (“Fenix Parts”), a leading recycler and reseller of original equipment manufacturer automotive parts, announced today it has completed its acquisition of the assets of A&P Auto Parts and U-Pull U-Save Auto Parts (“A&P” and “U-Pull U-Save”) in central New York. This is the largest acquisition completed by Fenix Parts since the company was acquired by affiliates of Stellex Capital Management LLC (“Stellex”) in April 2018. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005128/en/ A&P is a full-service automotive recycler servicing the Syracuse and Rochester markets with locations in Cicero and Palmyra. U-Pull U-Save is a self-service automotive recycler servicing the Syracuse market with a location in East Syracuse.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Associated Press

Gas pipeline shutdown starts amid German suspicion of Russia

BERLIN (AP) — A major gas pipeline from Russia to western Europe shut down for annual maintenance on Monday as Germany prepared to give the green light for 10 coal-fired power plants to restart amid concerns that Russia may not resume the flow of gas as scheduled. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline runs under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany and is the latter’s main source of Russian gas. Gas is usually sent onward to other countries as well. It is scheduled to be out of action until July 21 for routine work that the operator says includes “testing...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Moove Closes R300 Million Financing from Absa

Moove, the world’s first mobility fintech, has secured R300 million (US$20 million) in financing from Absa Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB), bringing its total funding to-date to over $200 million since its launch in 2020. The startup’s latest funding will be used for its South Africa operations to strengthen its expanding vehicle financing offering to more customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005089/en/ Mobility entrepreneur receiving their car from the world’s first vehicle financing fintech Moove (Photo: Business Wire) Launched in 2020 by Ladi Delano and Jide Odunsi, Moove is democratising vehicle ownership across Africa by providing mobility entrepreneurs access to revenue-based financing in markets with low access to credit. Using its alternative credit scoring technology, Moove provides vehicle financing to its customers to purchase brand new vehicles using a percentage of their weekly revenue. Having experienced overwhelming demand and exponential growth across its six sub-Saharan African markets, Moove-financed vehicles have completed over 5 million trips to date.
ECONOMY
AFP

Amazon, Just Eat deal to offer free Grubhub delivery in US

Amazon Prime customers in the United States will be able to receive a year of free restaurant delivery through Grubhub+ under a deal announced Wednesday by Just Eat Takeaway.com. In exchange, Amazon will receive warrants for two percent of Grubhub's common equity, with the potential for up to 13 percent more of Grubhub equity, depending on the number of new customers added through the venture.
BUSINESS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Burger King names Thibault Roux chief digital officer

Burger King on Friday named Thibault Roux its new chief digital officer in the U.S. and Canada. Roux will oversee the company’s digital efforts starting on July 18. He will oversee the burger chain’s digital team to develop a strategy “centered on creating the best guest experience,” the company said in a statement.
RESTAURANTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

992K+
Followers
473K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy