EVER Pharma Launches a Digital Training App for the D-mine® Pump

The Associated Press
 1 day ago
SALZBURG, Austria--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022--

After successfully launching the D- mine ® Pump, an infusion device designed to provide precise continuous subcutaneous drug delivery for Parkinson´s patients, EVER Pharma developed an App to support the training needs of Healthcare Professionals and caregivers.

The digital Training App for the D-mine® Pump supporting the training needs (Graphic: Business Wire)

EVER Pharma, a specialist in neurological diseases, offers a complete therapy package for Parkinson’s disease with D- mine® Pump, D- mine ® Pen and Dacepton ® (Dopaceptin ®, Apomorphine hydrochloride) and with its new D- mine® Pump TRAINING APP a simulation tool to support the training and the programing of the D- mine ® Pump.

The App can be easily downloaded and installed onto Android or iOS devices by Healthcare Professionals or caregivers who are working with the D- mine ® Pump and managing the therapy of Parkinson´s patients with infusion therapy.

“With the development of the TRAINING APP for the D- mine ® Pump in Parkinson’s therapy, we now have an empowering and interactive tool to support the training of the Healthcare Professionals and caregivers on how to use and program the infusion pump device. The App is an intuitive, easy-to-use simulator and enables training any time everywhere”, explains Georges Kahwati, General Manager at EVER Pharma GmbH.

For more information please visit www.d-minecare.com.

About EVER Pharma GmbH

EVER Pharma is a fully integrated specialty pharmaceuticals company focused on the research, development, production and commercialization of products in the areas of neurology, critical care, anesthesia and oncology.

From its global headquarters in Austria, Ever Pharma provides innovative therapies and value-added formulations aimed at enhancing patient and healthcare professional’s lives through improved safety and convenience.

The products are developed and manufactured at EU GMP certified facilities in Austria and Germany. The technical operations are highly specialized in the production of complex injectables including high potency substances, crystal suspensions, oily solutions and controlled substances in vials, pre-filled syringes, cartridges, ampoules and implants. EVER markets its products in more than 80 countries around the world through 30 international affiliated companies and strategic partners.

CONTACT: Contact Press

Marie-Kristin Schöppl

International Marketing Manager

Phone: +43 7665 20555 530

E-Mail:marie-kristin.schoeppl@everpharma.com

www.everpharma.com

www.d-minecare.comContact Partner/Investor Relations

Dominic Benning

Head of Dopaminergic Therapy

Phone: +43 7665 20555 861

E-Mail:dominic.benning@everpharma.com

