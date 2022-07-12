ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

USPS customers will pay more for most mailing products and services

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 1 day ago
Starting July 10, 2022, the price of certain USPS products and services saw rate increases

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Sunday, July 10, the U.S. Postal Service implemented new postage rates for most mailing products.

The list is extensive and includes the following price hikes:

Mailing Letters, Postcards and Flats/Large Envelopes:

  • The First Class Mail (1 oz.) letter rate for postage purchased at the Post Office will increase two cents to $0.60 from $0.58.
  • The “Metered Mail” rate for First Class Mail (1 oz.) letters which includes online postage and postage meters, will increase 4 cents to $0.57 from $0.53. “Metered Mail” for a First Class Mail (1 oz.) letter will be three cents cheaper which than the Post Office rate, a savings of 5%.
  • Additional ounces (Post Office and Metered Mail) for a First Class Mail letters are increasing by four cents to $0.24 from $0.20.
  • First Class Mail Flats/Large Envelopes (1 oz.) rates will increase four cents to $1.20 from $1.16. Each additional ounce will cost $0.24.
  • First Class Mail International (1 oz.) letter rates for postage purchased at the Post Office or online will increase ten cents to $1.40 from $1.30.
  • Postcards will increase by four cents to $0.44 from $0.40.
  • Certified Mail will increase by twenty-five cents to $4.00 from $3.75.
  • Special services such as Registered Mail, Signature Confirmation and Return Receipt will also increase in July 2022.

Domestic Shipping:

  • Media Mail rates will increase by 9%. Rates will start at $3.49 (previously $3.19).
  • NEW: Priority Mail will now include $100 of insurance for free (previously $50 of insurance was provided for free).
  • NEW: Cubic pricing is being introduced for Parcel Select Ground.
New USPS prices for selected products and services

It was only on January 9, 2022 that the last postage rate increase took place. This included an increase to the following shipping rates:

Domestic Shipping:

  • Priority Mail Express will see a rate increase of 4.3% for Commercial Base (online postage) in 2022, with rates will starting at $23.50 (previously $22.75).
  • Priority Mail will see a rate increase of 2.7% for Commercial Base (online postage) in 2022, with rates starting at $7.37 (previously $7.16).
  • First Class Package Service will see a rate increase of 7.4% for Commercial Base (online postage) in 2022, with rates starting at $3.37 (previously at $3.01).
  • Parcel Select Ground will see a rate decrease of 12.1% for Commercial Base (online postage) in 2022, with rates starting at $7.22 (previously $7.01).
  • Starting in April 2022, a $1.50 fee was introduced for packages that are greater than one cubic foot or have a box length greater than 22 inches if the customer did not provide dimensions or provided inaccurate dimensions inside an online postage provider (e.g. Stamps.com). This applies to Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail and Parcel Select Ground.
  • Starting in April 2022, a new “nonstandard fee” was introduced for packages that must be sorted manually by the USPS when the dimensions of the package exceed sortation requirements. Rates will be adjusted based on box dimensions. Packages with length over 22 inches will have a $4.00 surcharge, packages with length over 30 inches will have $15.00 surcharge and packages over 2 cubic feet will have a $15.00 surcharge. This applies to Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail and Parcel Select Ground.

International Shipping:

  • Priority Mail Express International will see an average rate increase of 3.2% in 2022. Commercial Base (online postage) rates will start at $44.95 (previously 42.85).
  • Priority Mail International will see an average rate increase of 3.7% in 2022. Commercial Base (online postage) rates will start at $46.36 (previously $44.60).
  • First Class Package International Service will see an average rate increase of 4.2% in 2022. Commercial Base (online postage) rates will start at $14.11 (previously $13.54).

For a full list of 2022 pricing versus 2021, visit the USPS by clicking here.

