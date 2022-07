A special town meeting will be held later this month in Bethel on outfitting the police station firing range. Residents are being asked for approval to spend up to $1.4 million to purchase and install equipment needed to finish the firing range in the new police station. The money would comg from Fund Balance. The price tag includes funding for contingency and escalation costs. The budget would be reduced by at least $160,000 if the town can lock in a purchase order with the Action Target company before August 1st.

BETHEL, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO