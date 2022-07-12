ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save $576 on Microsoft's Surface Laptop Studio this Amazon Prime Day

By Zac Bowden
 2 days ago

It's Prime Day, and with it comes a big sale on Microsoft's new Surface Laptop Studio! Today only, you can grab the Surface Laptop Studio with an Intel Core i7, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage for just $2,123 at Amazon. Keep in mind, this model usually goes for $2,699, so you're saving $576 if you buy one today! The entry-level model is on sale with an Intel Core i5 for $1,399 too.

Surface Laptop Studio is the replacement to Microsoft's older Surface Book line, with a larger 14.4-inch display, 11th-generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processors, and up to 32GB RAM with 2TB storage. It also has an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 on the inside for excellent graphics performance when video editing or even gaming.

Get a Surface Laptop Studio this Amazon Prime Day

Surface Laptop Studio | $2,699 $2,123 at Amazon
Get a Surface Laptop Studio with 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and an Intel Core i7 for $700 off today only for Amazon Prime Day. This is Microsoft's flagship laptop, so don't pass it up! View Deal

Additionally, Surface Laptop Studio is the first Surface to feature a haptic trackpad below the keyboard, which uses a vibration engine underneath the touchpad to simulate a physical click, but without moving the trackpad at all. It also has an excellent keyboard, and ships with Windows 11 out of the box.

Finally, Surface Laptop Studio has a unique convertible design that allows the screen to be pulled forward and laid flat over the keyboard deck, creating a makeshift "studio" for inking or tablet use. Pretty neat!

Stay tuned to Windows Central for the next few days as we're rounding up all the best Prime Day laptop deals and Prime Day monitor deals too if you're really looking to upgrade your computing setup.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Android Police

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is the best-looking budget tablet that's discounted for Prime Day

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 marked a turning point for the company’s A-series tablets. It launched with a refreshed, more modern design reminiscent of a 2020s device. Its sharp, boxy corners and prominent circular camera bump in the top right corner of the back are quite similar to the iPad Air/Mini. Similarly, the logo placement in the top right corner is reminiscent of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab S8 series. If you’ve been looking to snag one, Amazon Prime Day presents the perfect opportunity as the device is $80 off for the 64GB storage option and $110 off for the 128GB storage model.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Best Buy Black Friday in July Sale: MacBooks from $899, TVs as low as $79, $170 off Beats

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Best Buy is pulling out all the stops in a bid to deliver the steepest savings ahead ofPrime Day, with current MacBook Pros $200 off, Dyson vacuums $100 off and even Apple's iPhone 13 Pro discounted.
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Samsung’s latest flagship tablet is part of the Amazon Prime Day sale too

Customers looking for a particular product to purchase during massive sale events like Amazon Prime Day won’t have a difficult time finding what they want. For the undecided though, navigating through hundreds of deals to find something convincing enough can sometimes become an impossible mission. Luckily, we’re here to...
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

The best Amazon Prime Day SSD and storage deals we could find

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Historically, Amazon Prime Day has been a boon for storage deals. For...
COMPUTERS
