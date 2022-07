It’s no secret that Democrats are struggling with Latino voters. Just this week, a New York Times/Siena College poll showed that 63 per cent of all Hispanic or Latino registered voters either somewhat or strongly disapprove of the job Joe Biden is doing as president.All of this made First Lady Jill Biden’s comments at the the LatinX IncluXion Luncheon Monday about the Latino community being as “unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio” seem all the more cringeworthy: Here is the wife of a Democratic president who is shedding Latino voters equating a whole ethnic group to...

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO