Lawsuit filed over Iowa wind turbine projects

Tom Walton is an Iowa attorney and was a Democratic primary candidate in Iowa House district 28. In early June, the Des Moines Water Works turned on its nitrate removal facility for the first time in five years. It had to do so because of increasing nitrate levels in in the Raccoon and Des Moines Rivers. Extra treatment is required to meet the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Safe Drinking Water Standards. For nitrate, that level is 10 milligrams of nitrate-nitrogen (NO3-N) per liter of water. Des Moines Water Works provides drinking water to roughly 600,000 central Iowans.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO