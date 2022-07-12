ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, KS

Barton Co. expects HVAC design for courthouse soon

Architects and engineers will make a few more adjustments to the final plans, but a proposal for a new heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) system should be coming soon for the Barton County Courthouse. Three of the Barton County Commissioners met with architects and engineers last Thursday to...

Great Bend, KS
