URBANA, ILL. (WAND) - Inflation, for many families it's an everyday battle, and it's even affecting people who never would've thought they needed help. "What we're seeing now are people who are surprised to be here. That they've never been to a food pantry before, and they're shocked to be here. Sometimes even sad to be here," said Pastor Angela Bradley.

URBANA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO