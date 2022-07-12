ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecosta County, MI

Crash on U.S. 131 sends 6 kids, 2 adults to hospital

By Julie Norwood
The Pioneer
The Pioneer
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

MECOSTA COUNTY — A single vehicle car crash on U.S. 131 sent eight people to the hospital Monday evening. According...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

Comments / 3

WOOD TV8

Court docs: Teen admitted he shot at GRPD cruiser

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —A 17-year-old stood up through the moon roof of a stolen Cadillac to open fire at a Grand Rapids police cruiser in June, court records show. News 8 obtained the probable cause documents in the case against Arthur Darelle-Jamal Williams on Wednesday. The shooting happened...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Holland man, 22, dead after motorcycle crash in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI — A motorcycle crash left a 22-year-old Holland man dead on Tuesday, July 12. At 11:57 p.m. Tuesday, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a motorcyclist in the roadway on Ottawa Beach Road, near Counts Cove. When deputies arrived on scene, the motorcycle driver had already died from his injuries.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Grand Rapids man found dead in Plainfield Twp, ruled accidental

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies investigated what they say is an accidental death in Plainfield Township. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says a man was found unresponsive in the Grand River near Konkle Drive and Jupiter Avenue before 12 a.m. on July 12. We’re told authorities found the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash near Paw Paw

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital following a crash near Paw Paw. The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday on County Road 669 near the intersection of 33rd Street in Porter Township, south of Paw Paw.
PAW PAW, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Bugs seen at Grand Rapids-area Popeyes sparks investigation

WALKER, Mich — The Kent County Health Department is investigating after a video circulated online appeared to show bugs at the Popeyes Chicken restaurant on Alpine Avenue. An inspector with the health department visited the store on Monday, July 11 to complete an inspection after the Facebook video showed black worms crawling on the walls and the floor.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Deputies identify woman stabbed to death in Ottawa County

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies have identified Quinn Hallacy, 32, of Holland as the victim of a deadly stabbing that happened Monday evening. A forensic autopsy revealed Hallacy had been stabbed multiple times. Ottawa County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. David Start ruled the woman's death a homicide. Previous Coverage:...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Shooting Deaths Of 4 In Michigan Family Considered Murder-Suicide

HOUGHTON LAKE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the shooting deaths of four members of a mid-Michigan family as a murder-suicide. Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Roscommon County sheriff’s deputies responded to a Houghton Lake residence after two people reported they had found four bodies inside. Deputies found the bodies of 35-year-old Tirany L. Savage, her 13-year-old son Dayton Cowdrey, her 58-year-old mother Kim L. Ebright and her 35-year-old husband Bo E. Savage. All four apparently died from gunshot wounds, deputies said. They all lived at the home where their bodies were found. Deputies did not say who the shooter might have been. “There is still an extensive amount of investigation to be done in this case,” Undersheriff Ben Lowe said. “It would not be prudent to comment on those issues until investigation is complete and evidence has been processed.” Houghton Lake is about 165 miles (265 kilometers) northwest of Detroit. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Holland man charged with murder following deadly stabbing

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Holland husband accused of stabbing his wife multiple times and killing her inside their Ottawa County home Monday has been charged. Matthew Richard Hallacy, 45, of Holland, was arraigned Wednesday in the 58th District Court. He was charged with open murder in the deadly stabbing of 32-year-old Quinn Hallacy.
HOLLAND, MI
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Big Rapids Police Weekend Blotter

40-2201377 @ 9:29am 1800 block Milton Ave, Death, nothing suspicious noted. 40-2201378 @ 12:47pm Found property turned into BRPD, item returned to owner. 40-2201379 @ 7:08pm 200 block N Third. Verbal Domestic between a male and a female led to the bond conditional release violation arrest of the female for using alcohol and meth. Lodged at MCSO.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

36th Street reopens after Lowell Township crash

LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Lowell Township street has reopened after being closed as a result of a crash Tuesday. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the closure briefly affected both lanes on 36th Street at Gulliford Drive. This story is developing and will be updated when we...
LOWELL, MI
Fox17

Shurr prelim rescheduled to Aug. 30 due to new information in case

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Former Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr’s preliminary exam has been pushed back to Aug. 30. Schurr was originally scheduled to appear in court July 18. Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker says Schurr’s defense team requested the delay after the case yielded “a large...
wbrn.com

Family of eight injured in car crash in Mecosta Co.

Two adults and six kids were hurt in a crash in Mecosta Township, south of Big Rapids last evening. The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office says a 16-year-old driver from Grand Rapids hit a rumble strip and over corrected and went off the road and hit a tree on US-131. Two...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
