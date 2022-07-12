ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altadena, CA

Tearing out her lawn was like therapy after a year of illness and grief

By Lisa Boone
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oXJNN_0gchqUw600
Seriina Covarrubias replaced her lawn with California natives and other plants to honor her late father, Robert. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Even here, in the scorching summer heat of Altadena, Seriina Covarrubias’ front yard feels cool and inviting under the dappled shade of a magnificent elm tree.

“I thought it was going to take longer for a natural habitat to materialize,” Covarrubias says of her two-year-old garden, which is filled with fragrant coastal scrub.

“The birds feel so comfortable here they made a nest on the ground,” she adds, reaching down to reveal a black phoebe’s nest beneath a foothill sedge (Carex tumulicola).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K1wr3_0gchqUw600
Sages and ceonothuses thrive under the canopy of an elm tree. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

More than thirsty birds have flocked to her garden since she tore out her lawn and replaced it with mostly drought-tolerant plants native to Southern California. Other wildlife has returned, including lizards, ladybugs, praying mantises, bees and caterpillars.

So have her neighbors. While any visitor can appreciate the thriving ecosystem from the sidewalk, many visitors often take it a step further. As Covarrubias’ husband, Kevin Rowles, a film editor, put it: “When people walk or drive by, they stop and take pictures of our yard.”

The couple, who are both 40, had long wanted to have a garden instead of a lawn. A death benefit following the loss of Covarrubias’ father, Robert, in June 2020, assisted by a turf removal rebate from the state, provided the couple with enough money to remove the thirsty Bermuda grass and start anew. (The couple estimate they paid around $10,000 for the transformation, including turf removal, design, irrigation and plants, and received $3,000 from the state for removing 1,500 square feet of grass).

Two years before the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California declared a water shortage emergency and ordered outdoor watering limited to two days a week, the couple knew they wanted to install plants that could endure the heat with little watering. However, there were other motivating factors: The front lawn was “an eyesore,” which meant they never used the yard.

“It didn’t serve a purpose,” says Covarrubias, who is a project manager for an internet development company. “We wanted something that we would use and enjoy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q5RJp_0gchqUw600
A Japanese-style Zen rock garden. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NRrLW_0gchqUw600
A bee feeds on Penstemon Margarita . (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

For Covarrubias, who suffers from mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS), an autoimmune disorder that causes her to have severe allergic reactions to things like dirt, the dusty makeover would need to be expeditious to help alleviate her allergies. So the couple hired Asarel Garcia to remove their lawn and landscape designer Julie Deamer at Yard Queen to help with the garden design and plant choices.

Going in, Covarrubias knew she wanted a permeable riverbed, a Japanese-style Zen rock garden and a variety of plants for sentimental reasons — a selection of roses to honor her father, heat-tolerant wisteria that would hang from a canopy and greet visitors as they entered the garden, and white sage in honor of Sage, the couple’s Australian shepherd. Many plants, which she never considered, were a welcome surprise: ‘Mystic Spires Blue’ salvia, purple fairy fan flower, Scaevola albida ‘Mauve Clusters’ and the native shrub toyon, or California holly.

Working with Garcia, the couple removed the boxwood hedges that faced the street and installed new planters, which Covarrubias filled with sun-loving California buckwheat (Eriogonum fasciculatum). New concrete pathways were laid to allow access to the front door and driveway, so the couple and their roommate, Mike Jimenez, can reach their cars.

Working with Deamer’s original layout, the couple enjoyed adding more plants as the seasons changed, being careful to install the less drought-resistant varieties safely under the canopy of the elm tree. In spring, the garden’s ceanothus, salvia and California honeysuckle add vibrant color to the garden’s silvery color palette.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IaO3w_0gchqUw600
A rain barrel was required to receive a turf removal rebate. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

To receive the turf removal rebate, the sprinkler system was exchanged for a drip irrigation system, and a 650-gallon rain barrel, which runs to the permeable riverbed for groundwater capture, was added to the front of the house.

The couple says they now water the plants in the front yard twice a week, and the irrigation system has helped to bring the elm tree back to life. “The elm tree is so happy now,” Covarrubias says. “It was sick and plagued by beetles. An arborist told us the water from the sprinklers was making the tree sick. I let it overgrow to the point where it dips down, and it feels like a treehouse inside the house.”

“My garden is worth more than one flower or season of blooms. Its daily existence is what gives it value. The birds and butterflies knew that before I did.”

— Seriina Covarrubias

Covarrubias says working in the garden became a way for her to process the loss of her father, her “best friend,” who had been living with the couple before his death. “It gave me something to take care of that wasn’t myself so I could focus on that when I was too far into grief to want to take care of myself,” she says. Her father had always wanted her to put money into the house. Now, she honors his memory through planting the sweet-scented roses he cherished.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VHTIj_0gchqUw600
Oakfield Hyderea, Hydrangea quercifolia. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n0VsF_0gchqUw600
Seriina Covarrubias planted Burgundy Iceberg roses in honor of her late father, Robert. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

As someone who is chronically ill, Covarrubias often doesn’t have the energy to work in the garden, but that doesn’t stop her from experiencing the garden from inside the house. “On the days I couldn’t go outside because my disease had flared up too much, I would look out of the window and pay attention to how much the birds and the insects were enjoying the garden,” she says. “Its ever-changing landscape brought me peace because it meant that nothing stayed the same, not even this miserable illness.”

After a rough few years, Covarrubias is still pulling out blades of Bermuda grass among the ceanothuses and sages, but she doesn’t mind. Looking back, she appreciates what the garden has done for her and her mental health. “When things would get hard, I would go outside and sit in the garden and just be there with the plants and the birds,” she says. “There was always something new to see or something that had grown from the previous day. Plants die and live. It’s a never-ending cycle of time that helped me to see my life and the life of my father from the perspective of not a linear beginning or end but an eternal loop.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SR4Yv_0gchqUw600
The front yard before the lawn was removed, and after. (Photo by Seriina Covarrubias; Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

The garden has inspired Covarrubias to look beyond their property, and she hopes to add more native plants to their neighborhood. “The amount of joy I’ve gotten from my garden has inspired me to do more,” she says. “Just walking down the street in my neighborhood, I realize there is so much neglected area in terms of green space. There are so many spaces that aren’t being utilized because of public easements.”

Clearly, Covarrubias’ garden has become much more than a collection of plants.

As for her health, she added: “We’re always taught that our bodies are the same, but good health is so fleeting and not the measure of our worth,” she says. “My garden is worth more than one flower or season of blooms. Its daily existence is what gives it value. The birds and butterflies knew that before I did.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Go9uj_0gchqUw600
Seriina Covarrubias in her front yard with her dogs, Sage and Dusty. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Plants used in this garden

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mwhzd_0gchqUw600
Mexican blue sage. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Alkali sacaton, Sporobolus airoides

Bouteloua gracilis ‘Blonde Ambition’

Blue hibiscus, Alyogyne huegelii ‘Santa Cruz’

Burgundy Iceberg rose

California bluebell, Phacelia minor

California buckwheat, Eriogonum fasciculatum

Canyon Prince wild rye, Leymus condensatus ‘Canyon Prince’

Cleveland sage, Salvia clevelandii

Common yarrow, Achillea millefolium

Concha ceanothus, Ceanothus ‘Concha’

Chinese wisteria, Wisteria sinensis

Dark Night rose

Dusty Miller, Centaurea cineraria

Dwarf myrtle, Myrtus communis ‘Compacta’

Ebb Tide rose

Fairy fan flower, Scaevola albida ‘Mauve Clusters’

Foothill sedge, Carex tumulicola

Globe gilia, Gilia capitata

Grosso French lavender, Lavandula ‘Grosso’

Hairy honeysuckle, Lonicera hispidula

Lavender trumpet vine, Clytostoma callistegioides

Margarita penstemon, Penstemon ‘Margarita’

Mexican blue sage, Salvia chamaedryoides

Mexican bush sage, Salvia leucantha

Montara sagebrush, Artemisia californica ‘Montara’

Mystic Spires Blue salvia

Narrowleaf milkweed, Asclepias fascicularis

Nuccio’s Gem camellia, Camellia japonica ‘Nuccio’s Gem’

Nuccio’s Voodoo azalea

Pincushion, Scabiosa

Purple sage, Salvia leucophylla

Purple Tiger rose

Showy milkweed, Asclepias speciosa

Silver Anouk Spanish lavender, Lavandula stoechas ‘Silver Anouk’

Star jasmine, Trachelospermum jasminoides

Teucrium cossonii (majoricum)

Toyon, Heteromeles arbutifolia

Variegata Di Bologna rose

Variegated mint bush, Prostanthera ovalifolia ‘Variegata’

Violet’s Pride rose

Western redbud, Cercis occidentalis

White sage, Salvia apiana

Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow, Brunfelsia pauciflora

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RYeS3_0gchqUw600
Seriina Covarrubias, center, husband Kevin Rowles, front, their roommate Mike Jimenez and Dusty, their golden retriever. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Helpful resources for waterwise gardening

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

2 viral videos paint disturbing picture of California's homeless crisis

SAN FRANCISCO - Two viral videos are painting a disturbing picture of California's homeless crisis: One from LA and the other from San Francisco. Olympic volleyball medalist Kim Glass posted a message to her Instagram followers saying that she suffered some frightening facial injuries in a random attack as she left a lunch in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday. She said that a man hurled a metal object at her fracturing her eye socket.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
bdmag.com

R.D. Olson Construction Breaks Ground on Senior Housing in Pasadena, California

The 70,000-square-foot project will bring much needed affordable senior housing to the area. Pasadena, Calif. – June 11, 2022 – R.D. Olson Construction, an award-winning general contracting firm in California, today announced that construction is underway on Heritage Square South in Pasadena, California. The 70-unit senior supportive housing complex is expected to reach completion by September 2023.
PASADENA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Montara, CA
City
Altadena, CA
foxla.com

Yacht erupts in flames off Catalina Island

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A dramatic photo captures the moment a yacht erupts in flames just off Catalina Island. The Los Angeles County Lifeguards shared the photo of the yacht fire on social media Wednesday night. According to officials, the fire happened in Avalon Harbor just off the island.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

Flea-borne disease detected in Orange County

There have been more human cases of flea-borne typhus detected in Orange County. The key to preventing this disease is to prevent humans from coming into contact with fleas. Pets must be treated at regular intervals with appropriate flea control products. Flea-borne typhus, formerly called murine typhus, is a bacterial...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden Plants#Beetles#The Lawn#Caterpillars#Flower Garden
Secret LA

Against The Odds: L.A. Artist Sand One Turned Her Artwork Into A Community Empire

If you don’t know her name, surely you know her art. If you live in SoCal, chances are you’ve come across her big-eyed and long-lashed cartoon beauties. Raised in Los Angeles, Sand One has painted these iconic dolls for decades, and her murals can be tracked down from L.A. to New York to Puerto Rico. She’s considered a local legend and while her works of art have a huge cult following, it didn’t happen overnight. Against societal pressures and circumstances, Sand One built her empire with the power of her own expression.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Pier Starbucks is too dangerous to stay open

Closing: Starbucks will close 16 locations nationwide due to safety concerns, including the store at the base of the Santa Monica Pier. Aaron Mikail. Starbucks is closing the recently opened store on Ocean Front Walk citing an inability to provide a safe environment for staff and customers. The store has...
SANTA MONICA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Cory M. Arnold

Parking sucks in long beach

Parking sucks in long beach (u/ChipSamurai) We not even gonna talk about TruckGuy right next to him in half the crosswalk? (u/RabbitSlayre) ...and a Toyota. (u/slo_roller) Two kittens still looking for forever homes fromu/Adulting_
LONG BEACH, CA
ABC7

Starbucks to close 6 stores in LA area amid safety concerns like drug use, mental health crisis

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Starbucks is closing six stores in the Los Angeles area - among 16 nationwide - out of concerns about an inability to keep employees safe. Safety concerns cited at some stores are linked to issues like drug use and a growing mental health crisis. The company recently announced a new initiative to focus on employee safety, including plans to close restrooms, modify store layouts and improve security systems.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Starbucks will close six LA locations because of safety concerns

LOS ANGELES — Starbucks plans to close six of its Los Angeles stores due to safety concerns, the coffee chain announced Monday. As part of the Seattle-based company’s reinvention plan under recently returned chief executive Howard Schultz, stores in West Hollywood, Santa Monica, Mid-City and downtown LA will close because of increased in-store safety incidents.
LOS ANGELES, CA
z1077fm.com

EFFORT STARTED TO CREATE NEW NATIONAL MONUMENT IN THE CALIFORNIA DESERT

Momentum is building to create a new national monument in the portion of the Colorado Desert in Eastern Riverside County where tribal ancestral homelands are under threat. Bordering the southern edge of Joshua Tree National Park, the proposed national monument will expand wilderness areas and designate a new wild and scenic river to preserve a portion of Mission Creek as a year-round desert water source.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
House Digest

Inside The Historic LA Home Kristen Wiig Sold To Lily Collins For $3.9 Million

"Emily in Paris" star Lily Collins just bought this mid-century modern house from actress-comedienne Kristen Wiig in a private transaction for $3.9 million, reports Realtor. The home is located at 711 South San Rafael Avenue in Pasadena, California, and was originally constructed in 1947 by architects Kemper Nomland and Kemper Nomland, Jr., who were also a father-son duo. It totals 3,425 square feet of living space which includes the adjacent guest house.
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
357K+
Followers
65K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy