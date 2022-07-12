Hundreds March Through Corona Saturday in Support of Trans Latin Americans

More than 500 people marched through the streets of Corona Saturday to support Latin Americans who are members of the trans community. (Photo provided by Make The Road New York)

More than 500 people marched through the streets of Corona Saturday in support of Latin Americans who are members of the trans community.

The colorful protest rally, called the Annual Trans-Latinx March, began at around 5 p.m. where attendees converged at Corona Plaza in front of makeshift stage to the backdrop of a large trans flag. The term “Latinx” refers to people of Latin American heritage.

The event, now in its 11th year, was organized by Make the Road New York, a Brooklyn-based non-profit organization that advocates for immigrant causes. The group also has an office at 92-10 Roosevelt Ave. in Jackson Heights.

The speakers at the event listed a range of demands they say will improve the lives of trans people. For instance, attendees called for an end to employment discrimination and hate violence against trans people. They appealed for better access to healthcare as well as an end to the incarceration and deportation of Trans-Latinx people.

They also want better protections put in place for Trans-Latinx sex workers.

The event, organizers say, was also held to celebrate the resiliency of Trans-Latinx people with a number of speakers sharing their personal stories in Spanish about being trans. Other speakers highlighted the importance of protecting fellow members of the trans community.

Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz and Democratic primary winner for the Assembly District 30 seat Steven Raga were among those in attendance.

The march stepped off at around 6 p.m. from Corona Plaza and was led by two people holding a large banner that read “mi exister es resistir,” which means “my existence is to resist.”

Many marchers could be seen waving transgender pride flags and rainbow flags while others held signs that read: “support trans women,” “there is no pride in detention,” and “pride is not complete until trans migrants are free.”

Participants marched northbound along 103rd Street before heading west on 37th Avenue. They then headed southbound along Junction Boulevard for two blocks and then walked eastbound along Roosevelt Avenue before returning to Corona Plaza.

After the march, a block party took place at Corona Plaza featuring a number of singers and performers.