Driver Killed in Fiery Freeway Crash Near North Park

On Thursday at about 7:45PM, deputies from the Vista Gang Enforcement Team attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a blue Honda Civic for unsafe speeds at Civic Center Dr. and Sierra Verde in the city of Vista. The vehicle, driven by Francisco Castro (DOB 02/16/2000), failed to yield resulting in a vehicle pursuit. During the pursuit, several objects were thrown out of the window including illegal drugs and a black handgun. The black handgun was later recovered and upon further inspection was found to be a paintball gun. The Honda also struck another vehicle’s side view mirror causing minor damage but no injuries to any of the occupants.

VISTA, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO