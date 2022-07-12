ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Driver Killed in Fiery Freeway Crash Near North Park

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez
NBC San Diego
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 24-year-old man was killed early Tuesday in a fiery freeway crash that shut down several lanes of Interstate 805 near North Park, according to California Highway Patrol dispatch. For reasons still...

