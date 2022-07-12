ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At least 3 Lakewood townhomes destroyed in fire

By Maris Westrum
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 1 day ago
A home under construction caught fire early Tuesday morning in at 16th Ave. and Routt St. in Lakewood. Credit: West Metro Fire Twitter page 7/12/2022.

DENVER (KDVR) — West Metro Fire responded to an under-construction home fire early Tuesday morning in Lakewood.

The fire broke out at 16th Avenue and Routt Street, destroying at least three townhome units under construction. Nearby homes were evacuated.

One home close to the involved units was ignited from the heat exposure, causing residents to evacuate as well. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

