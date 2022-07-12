ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, UT

Greek Festival Express Feeds the Community

etvnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Greek Festival Express returned to the community over the weekend with its annual summer deliciousness. Though the well-known festival has not resumed its traditional structure, the express version aimed to present the...

etvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
etvnews.com

Movin’ & Groovin’ on Helper Main Street

The Helper Saturday Vibes fun continued into the summer as yet another event was hosted on Helper’s Main Street on Saturday, July 9. The theme for the event this go around was “Movin’ & Groovin'” and the Vibes Team explained that it worked to celebrate all of the recreation opportunities that the Carbon Corridor has to offer. This includes hiking, biking, rafting, climbing and much more, creating something for everyone in the area. The Vibes Team urged attendees not to miss local Taylor Powelson, who taught an all-ages and all-levels movement activity in the park at 7 p.m. that evening.
HELPER, UT
etvnews.com

Fourth of July Celebrated in Green River

Green River’s Fourth of July celebration was organized by a committee of Green River residents, Shady Acres, Chow Hound and the Green River Fire Department. The fun began at 11 a.m. with a kid’s bike parade. Kids decorated their bikes, scooters, Jeeps, etc. and were sorted into age groups, which were zero to three years old, four to eight years old, and nine and older. The bikes were judged and then there was a parade around the park. Winners were announced following the parade.
GREEN RIVER, UT
etvnews.com

Graphite Solar Celebrates Completion

Many gathered north of Wellington on Tuesday afternoon for the commissioning ceremony of Graphite Solar. The solar farm is now fully operational and generates power for 20,000 homes. There are over 257,000 solar modules that have been installed on the property with a 1.5 mile long transmission line. In total, 273,800 construction man hours were necessary to complete the project.
WELLINGTON, UT
etvnews.com

Ferron Welcomes Annual Southeastern Utah Jr. Livestock Show

The Southeastern Utah Jr. Livestock Show began in 1937. This would have its 85th year, but the show was interrupted by the pandemic. When the stock show began, it was not a junior show. Instead, it was a place for purebred and commercial breeders, though there was opportunity for young exhibitors to show and sell their livestock. The show eventually became state affiliated and “junior” was added to the title.
FERRON, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Lifestyle
Local
Utah Society
County
Carbon County, UT
Carbon County, UT
Lifestyle
etvnews.com

Castleview Hospital Publishes 2021 Community Benefit Report

Report outlines hospital’s continued impact on health and well-being of Castle Country. Castleview Hospital recently published its community benefit report for the 2021 calendar year. This yearly report outlines specific ways the hospital is positively contributing to Carbon and Emery counties and spotlights the various ways it is working to support the health and well-being of the community it calls home, an investment which has become increasingly essential in recent years.
CARBON COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Locals, out-of-staters take Heber Valley Railroad for slow-paced sightseeing, nostalgia

A train track that first carried passengers and freight to and from Heber City in 1899 now offers daily rides through the scenic valley to locals and tourists alike. Some locals know the Heber Valley Railroad better by the name “Heber Creeper.” A typical weekend afternoon can bring out a couple hundred passengers seeking a gentle cruise through Wasatch County’s beloved pastures, the Provo River and the Deer Creek Reservoir.
HEBER CITY, UT
etvnews.com

Carbon School District Represents at FCCLA Nationals

The Carbon School District (CSD) had 15 students that competed in Students Taking Action with Recognition (STAR) Events at the FCCLA National Leadership Conference. It was explained by Carbon High’s Troy Chilcott that students had to place in the top two in the state of Utah in order to qualify for nationals. The 2022 National FCCLA Conference was hosted in San Diego from June 28 to July 3.
CARBON COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greek Festival#Festival Express#Greek Cuisine#Pastries#Local Life#Localevent#Community
ABC 4

Utah County based beverage company

Bucked Up, a local supplement company, is the hottest new pre workout being sold all over the country! Started in the heart of Utah County, American Fork, Bucked Up helps people enjoy their workout and build up stamina. “I think people really like [that] our products actually work and our products taste really good.” said CEO and co-founder Ryan Gardner. Gardner founder and creator Bucked Up with his twin brother, Jeff nearly a decade ago.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
lehifreepress.com

Yelp: Top 25 places to eat in Utah County

Yelp, which publishes crowd-sourced reviews about businesses, released the “Top 25 places to eat in Utah County.” Ranked from the closest distance to Lehi, the best restaurants are:. 1. Sobo Sushi and Ramen (Lehi) 2. Porky’s Kaua’i (Lehi) 3. Cafe Namasthe (Lehi) 4. Little India (American...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
basinnow.com

“It Could Get Ugly” Says Uintah Basin Small Business Development Center Report

The Uintah Basin Small Business Development Center provided a report on drilling numbers for June 2022 which includes interesting analysis. Uintah County has seen a sharp increase in approved Applications for Permits to Drill (APDs) bringing them back to last year's number while Duchesne County is still running a little ahead of last year. The report author outlined the following concerns regarding Natural Gas. “Here in the Basin, we usually see high petroleum prices as a good thing. However, the price of Natural Gas hasn't been this high since 2008,” shares the report. “Inventory numbers were about the same in 2008 as they are now. The difference is that in 2008 we were in an energy boom. The nation isn't in an energy boom this time. To me, the demand doesn't seem to be there. People are short on cash. Producers of products that use Natural Gas, like chemicals or plastics, aren't producing as much because they can't find the workers. So, while demand may be there for end products that aren't on the shelf, the producers of those products aren't making as many because they don't have workers, ergo the demand for Natural Gas is down. High prices, high inventory with low demand means something is going to have to give.” The report further explains this could mean a lowering of price, lowering of production, or a recession and concludes that without a change in national economic policy it could get ugly.
UINTAH COUNTY, UT
etvnews.com

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS – NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Carbon County School District is looking to compile a short list of qualified contractors that can be routinely selected for small to mid-size projects within the school district. Projects include, excavation, concrete work, general carpentry, finish carpentry and cabinets, electrical, plumbing, etc… It is anticipated that these lists will be evaluated and updated approximately every 3 years. Contractors interested in placing a Submittal of Qualifications (SOQ) may contact the maintenance department at 435-637-1342 or email driche@carbonschools.org for detailed information. SOQ’s will be submitted electronically to bids@carbonschools.org by 5:00 p.m. Tuesday July 26th. All submittals will be reviewed and scored to compile a short list of qualified contractors to rotate through work on various projects within the school district.
PRICE, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Utah West Desert, Salt Lake Desert by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 11:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-14 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of lightning...dry fuel conditions...and gusty microburst winds will create favorable conditions for new fire starts and extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Utah West Desert; Salt Lake Desert RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS AND GUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 478 AND 492 The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a Red Flag Warning for dry thunderstorms and gusty outflow winds, which is in effect until midnight MDT tonight. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 478 Salt Lake Desert and Fire Weather Zone 492 Central Utah West Desert, especially areas west of I-15. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are likely to occur. Any new fire starts or existing fires may spread rapidly. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop by this afternoon. Storms will trend drier farther west and north, with little precipitation and stronger wind potential for storms along the Nevada and Idaho borders. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Any storms will be capable of gusty outflow winds, especially west of I-15. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Concern is higher due to recent hot and dry conditions. As such, even wetting thunderstorms may be capable of new starts.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Utah man drowns ex-girlfriend’s cat, sends her GPS location of its body

VINEYARD, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after drowning his ex-girlfriend’s cat, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO). According to court documents, on July 3, a Utah County Sheriff’s Deputy was made aware of the animal cruelty incident that occurred in Vineyard on or around May 21, 2022. He was reportedly […]
VINEYARD, UT
etvnews.com

Official Primary Election Results Released

The official primary election results from June 28 have been released for both Carbon and Emery counties. In Emery County, Jordan Leonard won the Commissioner A position with 1,459 votes. Incumbent Kent B. Wilson came in with 967 votes. Incumbent Gil Conover ran for the seat of Commissioner B against...
EMERY COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Multiple officeholders lose seats as Utah election results are finalized

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Multiple Utah officeholders lost their seats during June's primary election, according to Tuesday's final vote totals from various counties. Sen. Derek Kitchen (D-Salt Lake City) will leave the Legislature after one term, losing to Jen Plumb, a physician, by just 61 votes. Plumb had 4,383 votes compared to Kitchen's 4,322 votes in the Senate District 9 race, according to Salt Lake County's vote totals.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Man to be extradited from Scotland, charged with rape in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who left a trail of crimes in the U.S., fled to Scotland, and faked his death was charged with rape in Utah Wednesday. Previously, KSL reported from court documents that Rossi was accused of raping a former girlfriend he had met on myspace.com and briefly dated in Utah County in 2008. While the woman reported the sexual assault to a local hospital her rape kit was not matched to DNA until 2017, which connected investigators to Rossi.
UTAH COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy