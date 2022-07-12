ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Dale, UT

Castle Dale Elementary Student of the Week | Thomas Behling

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas is the son of Matt and Tasha Behling. His...

Fourth of July Celebrated in Green River

Green River’s Fourth of July celebration was organized by a committee of Green River residents, Shady Acres, Chow Hound and the Green River Fire Department. The fun began at 11 a.m. with a kid’s bike parade. Kids decorated their bikes, scooters, Jeeps, etc. and were sorted into age groups, which were zero to three years old, four to eight years old, and nine and older. The bikes were judged and then there was a parade around the park. Winners were announced following the parade.
GREEN RIVER, UT
Ferron Welcomes Annual Southeastern Utah Jr. Livestock Show

The Southeastern Utah Jr. Livestock Show began in 1937. This would have its 85th year, but the show was interrupted by the pandemic. When the stock show began, it was not a junior show. Instead, it was a place for purebred and commercial breeders, though there was opportunity for young exhibitors to show and sell their livestock. The show eventually became state affiliated and “junior” was added to the title.
FERRON, UT
International Days Committee Meets Before Celebration

The second to last International Days Committee meeting before the celebration takes place was hosted on Tuesday afternoon. The conversation kicked off with discussion on the parade’s Grand Marshal, in which Megan Marshall stated that they have received quite a few nominations thus far. Some of the nominations, according...
PRICE, UT
Red Flag Warning issued for Central Utah West Desert, Salt Lake Desert by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 11:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-14 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of lightning...dry fuel conditions...and gusty microburst winds will create favorable conditions for new fire starts and extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Utah West Desert; Salt Lake Desert RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS AND GUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 478 AND 492 The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a Red Flag Warning for dry thunderstorms and gusty outflow winds, which is in effect until midnight MDT tonight. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 478 Salt Lake Desert and Fire Weather Zone 492 Central Utah West Desert, especially areas west of I-15. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are likely to occur. Any new fire starts or existing fires may spread rapidly. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop by this afternoon. Storms will trend drier farther west and north, with little precipitation and stronger wind potential for storms along the Nevada and Idaho borders. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Any storms will be capable of gusty outflow winds, especially west of I-15. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Concern is higher due to recent hot and dry conditions. As such, even wetting thunderstorms may be capable of new starts.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
United Way of Eastern Utah Shoe Drive Underway

When your feet hurt, it is hard to think about anything else. Now, imagine you are an elementary school student and your aching toes are interfering with your ability to pay attention to the math lesson. The United Way of Eastern Utah (UWEU) wants all local kids to have sturdy,...
UTAH STATE
Official Primary Election Results Released

The official primary election results from June 28 have been released for both Carbon and Emery counties. In Emery County, Jordan Leonard won the Commissioner A position with 1,459 votes. Incumbent Kent B. Wilson came in with 967 votes. Incumbent Gil Conover ran for the seat of Commissioner B against...
EMERY COUNTY, UT
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS – NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Carbon County School District is looking to compile a short list of qualified contractors that can be routinely selected for small to mid-size projects within the school district. Projects include, excavation, concrete work, general carpentry, finish carpentry and cabinets, electrical, plumbing, etc… It is anticipated that these lists will be evaluated and updated approximately every 3 years. Contractors interested in placing a Submittal of Qualifications (SOQ) may contact the maintenance department at 435-637-1342 or email driche@carbonschools.org for detailed information. SOQ’s will be submitted electronically to bids@carbonschools.org by 5:00 p.m. Tuesday July 26th. All submittals will be reviewed and scored to compile a short list of qualified contractors to rotate through work on various projects within the school district.
PRICE, UT

