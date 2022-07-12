Castle Dale Elementary Student of the Week | Thomas Behling

Effective: 2022-07-13 11:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-14 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of lightning...dry fuel conditions...and gusty microburst winds will create favorable conditions for new fire starts and extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Utah West Desert; Salt Lake Desert RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS AND GUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 478 AND 492 The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a Red Flag Warning for dry thunderstorms and gusty outflow winds, which is in effect until midnight MDT tonight. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 478 Salt Lake Desert and Fire Weather Zone 492 Central Utah West Desert, especially areas west of I-15. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are likely to occur. Any new fire starts or existing fires may spread rapidly. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop by this afternoon. Storms will trend drier farther west and north, with little precipitation and stronger wind potential for storms along the Nevada and Idaho borders. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Any storms will be capable of gusty outflow winds, especially west of I-15. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Concern is higher due to recent hot and dry conditions. As such, even wetting thunderstorms may be capable of new starts.

BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT ・ 16 HOURS AGO