On Wednesday, APAC Shears of Salina began working on the City of Salina’s annual asphalt mill and inlay project. The schedule is as follows, weather permitting:. The work consists of milling the existing asphalt street surface 1.5” and replacing it with new asphalt to rehabilitate and preserve the pavement section. Permanent pavement markings will be placed shortly after the resurfacing.

SALINA, KS ・ 12 HOURS AGO