The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is proposing a fee increase for hunting and fishing licenses and permits — for both residents and non-residents — in an effort to keep up with increasing inflation. The last substantive fee increase for resident licenses was in 2014, and the last fee increase for non-resident licenses was in 2020. The DWR is also proposing some other minor rule changes and is asking for the public’s feedback on all the recommendations.

UTAH STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO