Loudoun County, VA

Massage therapist arrested for alleged sex offenses committed during massages in Loudoun County

By Delaney Murray
 1 day ago
Authorities are working to identify one of the cars that struck Alexander “AJ” Jennings, 22, on Tuesday morning. (Getty Images)

ASHBURN, Va. (WRIC) — A massage therapist was arrested and charged on July 7 for sex offenses he allegedly committed while performing massages on two female victims at a business in Ashburn. Detectives believe there are potential additional victims.

According to police, 20-year-old Patrick Erlandsen, of Leesburg, was charged with two counts of Aggravated Sexual Battery and one count of Attempted Object Sexual Penetration. The charges are in connection to two incidents at ‘The NOW Massage’ located on Thorndike Street in Ashburn that occurred in early July.

Patrick Erlandsen was charged with two counts of Aggravated Sexual Battery and one count of Attempted Object Sexual Penetration on July 7. Credit: Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Erlandsen is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond, according to police.

Police believe there are potential additional victims who have not come forward. Anyone with information about this case should contact Detective L. Sayre at 703-777-1021.

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

