Stroud had a breakout 2021 season, completing nearly 72% of his passes and throwing for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns. He has his sights set on winning the Heisman Trophy in 2022 and is almost certain to be among the top picks in 2023 if he declares for the draft. The Texans saw progress from Davis Mills in his rookie season but probably couldn't resist the opportunity to take a talent like Stroud.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO