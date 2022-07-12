ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTS lands Disney+ streaming deal with ‘up-close and personal’ content

By Brooke Steinberg
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

BTS is coming to Disney+ .

Disney announced Monday that original shows featuring the K-Pop group will be added to the streaming platform in an agreement between The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific and HYBE Corporation, BTS’ management group.

The collaboration will result in five new titles, with at least two featuring the entire band.

The South Korean pop group told CNN Business that they were looking forward to showing their fans “a more up-close and personal side of us.”

Three shows have been revealed so far, including a taped concert special, a behind-the-scenes documentary series and a reality show.

“BTS: Permission to Dance On Stage — LA” will be a 4K concert movie showing BTS’ live performance in Los Angeles at Sofi Stadium in November 2021.

The docuseries — “BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star” — will follow the rise of the band, the members’ daily lives and their plans as they head into the future. It will feature “unprecedented access” to music and footage over the nine years the band has been together, according to Variety . Disney expects to debut the docuseries later this year.

Recently, the K-Pop group announced they would be taking a break to focus on solo projects , and the Disney deal emulates that. Their manager later clarified that the so-called “break” was a translation issue, telling The Post: “To be clear, they are not on hiatus but will take time to explore some solo projects at this time and remain active in various different formats.”

BTS said they were looking forward to showing their fans “a more up-close and personal side of us.”
C Flanigan/Getty Images

The third title revealed is a reality travel show called “In the Soop: Friendcation,” which will feature V, 26, from BTS heading on vacation with other Korean celebrities including Park Seo-jun from “Itaewon Class” and Choi Woo-shik Choi from “Parasite.” The series is a spin-off of South Korea’s “In the Soop” franchise. It will launch on July 22 on Disney+ in South Korea, but no US premiere date has been announced.

“This will be the start of a long-term collaboration, where we present worldwide audiences a wide range of HYBE content for fans who love our music and artists,” Park Ji-won, CEO of HYBE, said.

