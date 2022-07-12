ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The future we were promised

By David M. Perry
The Verge
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMy son is 15. He is also an autistic boy with Down syndrome. From the moment he was born, well-informed experts, well-intentioned fellow parents, and a whole universe of marketing suggested that technology would provide answers to many of the problems we’d end up facing. This is not...

Gadget Flow

BeTRITON camper trike gives you the freedom to travel both over land & water for adventures

Make traveling and overnight getaways more exciting and possible with the BeTRITON camper trike. It’s compatible with both land and water use, making it perfect for long-distance adventures. Moreover, this camper trike has a 50+ km range on land and 20+ km on water. Best of all, it only takes around 5 minutes to switch between boat and land mode. The BeTRITON also comfortably sleeps and rides 2 people while it includes a fold-up kitchen table for dinner times. There’s even a pot for your favorite plant to inject some nature on your travels. Furthermore, it comes with integrated solar roof panels with a Li-ion battery pack. Most impressively, there’s USB charging, GPS, a sound system, and more. Finally, it includes a cooling and heating system to keep you comfortable all year round.
The Verge

How to watch NASA reveal the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope

Today and tomorrow, NASA is releasing the first full-color images taken by the agency’s mighty James Webb Space Telescope, the largest and most powerful observatory ever sent into space. It’s a major moment for the telescope, signaling the beginning of scientific operations for the mission that could fundamentally transform astrophysics and our understanding of the Universe.
ASTRONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Amazon Just Launched a New Way to Make Money

Click here to read the full article. Always known for its data-collecting capabilities, Amazon now wants to give deeper product insights to third-party brands that sell in its physical stores. The e-commerce giant has launched Store Analytics, a service designed to provide brands with aggregated and anonymized insights about the performance of their products, promotions and ad campaigns across Amazon Go and Amazon Fresh locations. Amazon collects these data points via two of its recent physical retail technology developments that both use computer vision to capture shopper movements in real time. One is the “Just Walk Out” cashierless checkout technology, a network...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Kids’ finance startup GoHenry marches into Europe with Pixpay acquisition

Founded out of London back in 2012, GoHenry has emerged as one of the preeminent fintech companies for children, targeting six to 18-year-olds with a digital platform that allows parents to allocate and control funds, while their children learn how to budget and gain insights into their spending habits. GoHenry expanded into the U.S. back in 2018, and today the company claims more than two millions users across these two markets — it also says that one-sixth of 12-year-olds now have a GoHenry debit card.
BUSINESS
Nature.com

Ex-Google chief’s venture aims to save neglected science software

Schmidt Futures is creating the US$40-million Virtual Institute of Scientific Software to fund the maintenance of researcher-written code. David Matthews is a freelance writer based in Berlin. You have full access to this article via your institution. See whether this sounds familiar: you build a piece of software to solve...
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Despite an ‘unprecedented correction’, Atomico’s newest partner wants to help European founders thrive

To cap off this frenzy, Atomico today announced that former Balderton Principal Laura Connell has joined as its latest partner to work on Atomico’s growth-stage investments. The appointment comes a little more than two years after Atomico closed its fifth fund at $820 million, and with a reported two new funds in the works totalling more than $1.3 billion, it’s clear that the company is preparing to scale despite a broader economic downturn.
BUSINESS
ohmymag.co.uk

Google issues massive warning to Gmail users

Google has issued an urgent warning to millions of Gmail users after it identified a weird bug that attaches a sender warning to every email received, Forbes reports. The company first noticed the bug last Thursday and has since been working to find a fix. Bug attack. If you were...
INTERNET
The Associated Press

Amazon offers concessions to head off EU antitrust cases

LONDON (AP) — Amazon, seeking to resolve two European Union antitrust investigations, has promised to treat third-party merchants on its website fairly, the bloc’s competition watchdog said Thursday. The U.S. online retail giant offered to make a number of commitments to ease competition concerns, and the European Commission, the 27-nation bloc’s top antitrust enforcer, said it will now seek feedback on them from “interested parties.” The commission launched an investigation four years ago over concerns Amazon was using data from merchants selling products on its platform to gain an unfair advantage over them. It also opened a separate investigation into whether Amazon favors its own retail business and merchants that use its logistics and delivery system over other sellers.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Google’s Gradient backs Penny to help UK workers merge and manage their pension pots

This policy change, however, means that millions of people around the country now have multiple different pension funds with different providers. Given that the average worker only remains in the same job for a few years, when they move to a new employer, a new pension fund automatically begins — quite probably with a completely different provider to their previous one — which creates this giant fragmented pension palaver.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

African Leadership Group acquires coding school Holberton

As Holberton co-founder Julien Barbier told me, the pandemic obviously put a lot of pressure on the company, given its early focus on in-person education. As those locations shut down, Holberton quickly moved its curriculum online and last year, Holberton pivoted to mostly focus on SaaS and began offering a white-labeled online learning platform to others. Barbier, whose co-founder Sylvain Kalache left the company at the beginning of the pandemic, noted that a number of potential acquirers approached him last year, but he didn’t think that they were a great fit and with plenty of money in the bank, there was no pressure to sell. ALG, however, seemed like the right kind of fit and while neither party disclosed the acquisition price, Barbier, who will join ALG together with most of the Holberton tech team, did say that he was “happy about the numbers.”
ECONOMY
geekwire.com

Tech Moves: Twilio hires ex-Microsoft engineering leader as CTO; Nintendo adds exec; and more

— Mark Simms, a former longtime Microsoft engineering leader, has joined Twilio as chief technology officer. Simms spent 14 years at Microsoft, most recently as director of architecture in the Azure CTO office. His career at the Redmond, Wash., tech giant started in 2008 as a senior program manager for Microsoft’s BizTalk and SQL Customer Advisory team.
REDMOND, WA
The Verge

Why Medium failed

Few tech CEOs can claim to have steered the course of online conversation more than Ev Williams. In 1999 he co-founded Blogger, which helped to take blogging mainstream with a well designed, free tool that sold to Google four years later. In 2006 Williams and his co-founder followed with Twitter, which remains one of the most influential social networks in the world.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Kofax Power PDF 5 Leverages Industry-Best Text Recognition, Cutting-Edge Mobile, and E-Signature Technologies

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Kofax ®, a leading supplier of Intelligent Automation software for digital workflow transformation, today announces the availability of Power PDF™ 5, the most feature-rich release of the award-winning PDF editor since its inception. The latest edition of Power PDF drives enhanced customer value with advanced document conversion using Kofax’s best-in-industry text recognition, enhanced user experience with unique fuzzy search, expanded integrations for seamless e-signature workflows, on-the-go collaboration with Kofax Power PDF Mobile, and support for the latest industry PDF standards delivering greater security and compliance. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005484/en/ Kofax Power PDF 5 Leverages Industry-Best Text Recognition, Cutting-Edge Mobile, and E-Signature Technologies (Graphic: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Phenom Launches Customer Advisory Board to Drive Innovative Solutions to Today’s Top Talent Challenges

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Phenom, the global leader in Talent Experience Management (TXM), launched its Customer Advisory Board (CAB), bringing together global companies to discuss their top hiring and retention challenges. The board’s insights will also influence product innovations throughout the Phenom talent experience platform, enabling customers to meet evolving workforce goals in the face of a changing talent landscape. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005157/en/ Phenom launches Customer Advisory Board at an event in Philadelphia with inaugural members: U.S. Bank, Giant Eagle, Bon Secours Mercy Health and Life Time, among others (Graphic: Business Wire)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Verge

TikTok is giving you new ways to control your For You page

TikTok is starting to offer users a new level of control over their For You page. The company announced today that you’ll be able to specify specific words or hashtags you don’t want to see in your feeds, and the app will automatically filter them out. TikTok’s examples are fairly simple — like when you’ve finished a reno and don’t want to see DIY videos anymore or decide you don’t want to see cooking tutorials using a certain type of food or meat. But these kinds of filters could be used to much more carefully control your feed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

