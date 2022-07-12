Shop the 19 best Amazon Prime Day headphone deals of 2022
The big shopping day is here: Amazon Prime Day 2022!
Deals on beauty , kitchen , furniture and more are happening left and right. We can’t get enough of them because who wouldn’t want to save big on the iconic Crest 3D Whitestrips or the classic Yankee candle ?
Better yet, who wouldn’t want to cash in extra Prime Day deals on fan-favorite Apple AirPods Pros or Beats by Dr. Dre earbuds ? After all, Amazon Prime Day offers mega headphone deals on top brands such as Skullcandy , Bose and Marshall .
Of course, knowing which Amazon Prime Day headphone deals are worth your buck can still be challenging. That’s why we scouted out the best headphones and earbuds currently on sale for Prime Day. Below, you’ll find our must-have picks.1. Apple AirPods Pro , $169, original price: $250
Everyone knows and loves Apple AirPods — and for good reason. These AirPods Pros deliver active noise-canceling, transparency mode, head tracking and adaptive EQ. You can also enjoy three various-sized silicone tips for the perfect fit.Buy Now 2. Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) , $82, original price: $120
If you’re searching for a bit cheaper Apple AirPods option, go with the 2nd generation style. They offer more than 24 hours of listening time, an effortless setup, and in-ear detection.Buy Now 3. Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones , $114, original price: $200
Are you ready for high-performance Bluetooth headphones? We are! Especially when they are packed with 40 hours of battery life, charge in as little as five minutes and fit comfortably in your ears. They’re essentially the perfect everyday headphone option.Buy Now 4. Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds , $94, original price: $150
With the Beats Studio Buds, you are in control. Choose from two listening modes — active noise canceling and transparency mode — listen for up to eight hours and enjoy three different sized ear tips for the perfect fit. You will also gain access to an extended Bluetooth range, fewer call drops and built-in microphones.Buy Now 5. Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds , $159, original price: $200
Beats are always a great option, but this style takes the brand to a new level. Delivering a flexible body, powerful sound, dynamic head tracking and spatial audio, you have to snag these up while you can. The Beats Fit Pro True Wireless earbuds also feature three distinct listening modes: active noise canceling, transparency mode and adaptive EQ.Buy Now 6. Bose Sport Earbuds , $149, original price: $179
Don’t settle for less. Instead, opt for the Bose Sport Earbuds. These earbuds are secure and comfortable, helping you achieve your best workout yet while offering impeccable sound.Buy Now 7. Bose SoundSport Wireless Earbuds , $99, original price: $129
Made to be sweat- and weather-resistant, these Bose sport earbuds are ideal exercise companions. Further features include consistently balanced audio, up to six hours of battery life and a comfortable design.Buy Now 8. Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones , $229, original price: $329
Did someone say noise-canceling wireless headphones? Sign us up! Offering perfect balance, comfort and out-of-this-world sound, these Bose headphones are next level.Buy Now 9. Philips H6506 On-Ear Wireless Headphones With Active Noise Canceling , $49, original price: $99
Take your listening experience to new heights with these Philips On-Ear Headphones. Featuring active noise-canceling technology, you can block out all unwanted noise while tuning into each and every snare and beat.Buy Now 10. Skullcandy Jib True Wireless In-Ear Headphones , $21, original price: $32
Available in various color options, these in-ear headphones are simple to use. Best of all, they offer up to 22 hours of battery life on a single charge.Buy Now 11. Skullcandy Dime True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds , $19, original price: $26
At a great price, these Skullcandy earbuds are next level. Enjoy up to 12 hours of battery life, a microphone, volume control and auto connectivity.Buy Now 12. Marshall Major IV On-Ear Bluetooth Headphone , $99, original price: $150
Not only do Marshall headphones look good, but they work well too. Enhanced with custom-tuned dynamic drivers, strong bass, smooth mids and up to 80 hours of wireless playtime, you’ll reach for these time and time again.Buy Now 13. Marshall Minor III True Wireless In-Ear Headphones , $99, original price: $130
The Marshall Minor III headphones are perhaps some of the easiest earbuds to use. Simply pair and play. It’s that easy and that great.Buy Now 14. Adidas Z.N.E 01 True Wireless Noise Canceling Sports Earbuds , $129, original price: $190
Don’t settle for an average pair of wireless earbuds. Instead, opt for these Adidas ones. Delivering optimal noise-canceling technology, a comfortable fit, superior sound and sweat and water resistance — these earbuds will become your go-to’s.Buy Now 15. Anker PowerConf H700 With Charging Stand , $105, original price: $150
Ideal for team meetings, this pair of Anker headphones zones in on your voice and your voice only. They eliminate background noise, record your meetings, transcribe your recordings and offer active noise canceling.Buy Now 16. Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earbud Headphones , $58, original price: $98
Tiny but mighty, these Sony in-ear Bluetooth earbuds offer up to 10 hours of battery life, are splashproof, deliver hands-free calling, and more.Buy Now 17. Sony WF-1000XM4 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbud Headphones , $198, original price: $278
Enjoy crystal-clear calls, eight hours of battery life and water-resistant technology. Trust us; you won’t regret this discounted purchase.Buy Now 18. JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earbud Headphones , $40, original price: $100
Choose from an array of colors and look forward to a sleek, see-through charging case. Further features include pure bass, dual connectivity and up to 25 hours of playtime.Buy Now 19. TCL S600 Wireless Earbuds , $70, original price: $130
These earbuds are just another reason to love TCL. Look forward to active noise-canceling, six mics for clear voice reception and dual Bluetooth transmission.Buy Now
