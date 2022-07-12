ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shop the 19 best Amazon Prime Day headphone deals of 2022

By Ruby McAuliffe
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FTcgR_0gchnnII00

The big shopping day is here: Amazon Prime Day 2022!

Deals on beauty , kitchen , furniture and more are happening left and right. We can’t get enough of them because who wouldn’t want to save big on the iconic Crest 3D Whitestrips or the classic Yankee candle ?

Better yet, who wouldn’t want to cash in extra Prime Day deals on fan-favorite Apple AirPods Pros or Beats by Dr. Dre earbuds ? After all, Amazon Prime Day offers mega headphone deals on top brands such as Skullcandy , Bose and Marshall .

Of course, knowing which Amazon Prime Day headphone deals are worth your buck can still be challenging. That’s why we scouted out the best headphones and earbuds currently on sale for Prime Day. Below, you’ll find our must-have picks.

1. Apple AirPods Pro , $169, original price: $250
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IBZ4k_0gchnnII00
Amazon

Everyone knows and loves Apple AirPods — and for good reason. These AirPods Pros deliver active noise-canceling, transparency mode, head tracking and adaptive EQ. You can also enjoy three various-sized silicone tips for the perfect fit.

2. Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) , $82, original price: $120
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05sirY_0gchnnII00
Amazon

If you’re searching for a bit cheaper Apple AirPods option, go with the 2nd generation style. They offer more than 24 hours of listening time, an effortless setup, and in-ear detection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02pJHG_0gchnnII00
Amazon

Are you ready for high-performance Bluetooth headphones? We are! Especially when they are packed with 40 hours of battery life, charge in as little as five minutes and fit comfortably in your ears. They’re essentially the perfect everyday headphone option.

Buy Now 4. Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds , $94, original price: $150
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eWOlu_0gchnnII00
Amazon

With the Beats Studio Buds, you are in control. Choose from two listening modes — active noise canceling and transparency mode — listen for up to eight hours and enjoy three different sized ear tips for the perfect fit. You will also gain access to an extended Bluetooth range, fewer call drops and built-in microphones.

5. Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds , $159, original price: $200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c49M7_0gchnnII00
Amazon

Beats are always a great option, but this style takes the brand to a new level. Delivering a flexible body, powerful sound, dynamic head tracking and spatial audio, you have to snag these up while you can. The Beats Fit Pro True Wireless earbuds also feature three distinct listening modes: active noise canceling, transparency mode and adaptive EQ.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pln4s_0gchnnII00
Amazon

Don’t settle for less. Instead, opt for the Bose Sport Earbuds. These earbuds are secure and comfortable, helping you achieve your best workout yet while offering impeccable sound.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MnMHo_0gchnnII00
Amazon

Made to be sweat- and weather-resistant, these Bose sport earbuds are ideal exercise companions. Further features include consistently balanced audio, up to six hours of battery life and a comfortable design.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FQVXD_0gchnnII00
Amazon

Did someone say noise-canceling wireless headphones? Sign us up! Offering perfect balance, comfort and out-of-this-world sound, these Bose headphones are next level.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kmQjq_0gchnnII00
Amazon

Take your listening experience to new heights with these Philips On-Ear Headphones. Featuring active noise-canceling technology, you can block out all unwanted noise while tuning into each and every snare and beat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eOGQ2_0gchnnII00
Amazon

Available in various color options, these in-ear headphones are simple to use. Best of all, they offer up to 22 hours of battery life on a single charge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YdzjA_0gchnnII00
Amazon

At a great price, these Skullcandy earbuds are next level. Enjoy up to 12 hours of battery life, a microphone, volume control and auto connectivity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hDpl9_0gchnnII00
Amazon

Not only do Marshall headphones look good, but they work well too. Enhanced with custom-tuned dynamic drivers, strong bass, smooth mids and up to 80 hours of wireless playtime, you’ll reach for these time and time again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hDRNU_0gchnnII00
Amazon

The Marshall Minor III headphones are perhaps some of the easiest earbuds to use. Simply pair and play. It’s that easy and that great.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BXEIV_0gchnnII00

Don’t settle for an average pair of wireless earbuds. Instead, opt for these Adidas ones. Delivering optimal noise-canceling technology, a comfortable fit, superior sound and sweat and water resistance — these earbuds will become your go-to’s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DdMYE_0gchnnII00
Amazon

Ideal for team meetings, this pair of Anker headphones zones in on your voice and your voice only. They eliminate background noise, record your meetings, transcribe your recordings and offer active noise canceling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dz1EU_0gchnnII00
Amazon

Tiny but mighty, these Sony in-ear Bluetooth earbuds offer up to 10 hours of battery life, are splashproof, deliver hands-free calling, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pTqcz_0gchnnII00
Amazon

Enjoy crystal-clear calls, eight hours of battery life and water-resistant technology. Trust us; you won’t regret this discounted purchase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wjwv1_0gchnnII00
Amazon

Choose from an array of colors and look forward to a sleek, see-through charging case. Further features include pure bass, dual connectivity and up to 25 hours of playtime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BTsIY_0gchnnII00
Amazon

These earbuds are just another reason to love TCL. Look forward to active noise-canceling, six mics for clear voice reception and dual Bluetooth transmission.

