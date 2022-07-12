ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stock up on Yankee Candles on sale up to 62% off for Prime Day 2022

By Camryn La Sala
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OugUZ_0gchnlWq00
NY Post Composite

Yankee Candle is among the many brands slashing prices during Amazon Prime Day 2022. While it’s pretty rare, the candle retailer has discounted many of their large jar fan favorites by up to 62% — bringing your bill as low as $10!

In March, Yankee Candle debuted its 2022 Scent of the Year called “Inspire.” The new candle includes a blend of beautiful scents to make an “intriguing effervescent citrus fragrance that creates a sense of joy while aromas of a salty sea breeze invigorate the senses with optimism.” The highly anticipated candle also celebrates Ikigai, a Japanese concept about living a long and happy life.

Ahead find fantastic Amazon Prime Day discounts on Yankee Candle scents, including Pink Sands, Lemon Lavender, Macintosh, Lilac Blossoms, Sicilian Lemon and many more. Prime Day is the perfect time to stock up!

Speaking of stocking up, shop our other amazing deals on Crest 3D Whitestrips, furniture, iRobot vacuums and more as the sales rage on.

1. Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle in Pink Sands, $17, original price: $31

Amazon reviews: 49,000+

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dJggM_0gchnlWq00
Amazon

Pink Sands is a personal favorite of ours, so we’ll definitely be buying a few! The brand describes this scent as “an exotic island escape in the beautiful mix of bright citrus, sweet florals and spicy vanilla.”

2. Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle in Midsummer’s Night, $17, original price: $28

Amazon reviews: 35,000+

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YKaOs_0gchnlWq00
Amazon

Midsummer’s Night is a Yankee Candle bestseller that includes “an intoxicating and masculine blend of musk, patchouli, sage and mahogany cologne” — perfect for a belated, last-minute Father’s Day gift!

3. Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle in Coconut Beach, $17, original price: $31

Amazon reviews: 59,000+

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dZOyX_0gchnlWq00
Amazon

Bring your next tropical vacation right to your home with this Coconut Beach scent that will give you “a taste of the tropics — warm coconut blended with pineapple and Tahitian vanilla.”

4. Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle in Macintosh, $23, original price: $31

Amazon reviews: 59,000+

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AscGt_0gchnlWq00
Amazon

Yankee Candle’s Macintosh scent will remind you of crisp autumn air in seconds. It includes apple peels, crisp greens, a hint of grapefruit and juicy macintosh (of course) fragrances that will make you feel like you’re tasting your first bite of an apple.

5. Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle in Lilac Blossoms, $25, original price: $31

Amazon reviews: 49,000+

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Twr3t_0gchnlWq00
Amazon

If you can’t get enough lilac, you’ll surely love this scent with hints of dewy greens, water lily, bergamot, lilac petals, tulip bulbs and more.

6. Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle in Mango Peach Salsa, $15, original price: $31

Amazon reviews: 59,000+

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cLJ4q_0gchnlWq00
Amazon

This salsa-inspired candle is bound to put you in a good mood, no matter what time of year! Yankee Candle describes this scent as “sweet and zesty…juicy mangoes and peaches livened with citrus, ginger flowers and pink pepper.”

7. Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle in Vanilla Cupcake, $17, original price: $31

Amazon reviews: 65,000+

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hUE3U_0gchnlWq00
Amazon

Can’t get enough of vanilla cupcakes? Yankee Candle describes this fun and festive candle as “the rich, creamy aroma of vanilla cupcakes with hints of lemon and lots of buttery icing.”

8. Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle in Scillian Lemon, $17, original price: $31

Amazon reviews: 32,000+

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ey6IU_0gchnlWq00
Amazon

An Italian, citrus-inspired candle? We’re in! This scent features dashes of lemon zest, tart lemon, vanilla and sugar.

9. Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle in Lemon Lavender, $17, original price: $31

Amazon reviews: 32,000+

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20eBzD_0gchnlWq00
Amazon

Yankee Candle’s Lemon Lavender has both lemon and lavender with a hint of tangerine to energize and refresh any space.

10. Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle in Ocean Air, $23, original price: $31

Amazon reviews: 35,000+

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kokrN_0gchnlWq00
Amazon

Yankee Candle’s Ocean Air jar has clean, sunny notes mingled with jasmine, white amber, and sandalwood.

For more Prime Day content, check out the New York Post Shopping section.

