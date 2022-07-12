ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Boy dies in hot car parked outside Miami area Jewish center

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A 3-year-old boy died after being left in a car outside a South Florida preschool where both his parents are staff members, police said.

The child was one of several children from the same family who attend Lubavitch Educational Center in Miami Gardens, the Miami Herald reported.

Temperatures outside were in the mid-90s Fahrenheit. The unresponsive child was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The boy’s father was being interviewed by police late Monday, the Herald reported.

“This tragedy hits close to home, and many in our school community have been affected by it. No words can capture the heartbreak and sadness we feel,” Rabbi Benzion Korf, the center’s dean, said in a short statement issued late Monday.

Korf said a therapist and grief counselor would be available for staff and students at the center on Tuesday.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

Authorities respond to bomb threats in South Florida

(WSVN) - Authorities in Hollywood and Miami responded to reports of bomb threats in the area. The Hollywood Police Department responded to a call of a bomb at an office building at 6565 Taft St., Wednesday. In Miami, police received a call of a bomb threat at around 11:15 a.m.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Accidents
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Miami Gardens, FL
Crime & Safety
Miami Gardens, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Miami Gardens, FL
The Associated Press

Pirates bring 2-1 series lead over Marlins into game 4

Pittsburgh Pirates (38-51, third in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (42-45, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Zach Thompson (3-6, 4.38 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (1-3, 4.33 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -160, Pirates +137; over/under is 7 1/2...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Florida Teen Girl Missing After Using An Adult "Sugar Daddy" Website

15-year-old Sophie Reeder is the typical teen girl living in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Her parents, Nicole Twist and Patrick Reeder were divorced, and Sophie lived with her father, Patrick. On May 20, 2017, Sophie was at their home in the 1300 block of Citrus Isle with her father. Around 11:00 pm, Patrick told Sophie it was time to go to bed. When he woke up the following morning, Sophie was gone. Her bag with $300 cash was left behind, as well as other personal belongings.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

992K+
Followers
473K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy