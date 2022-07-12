ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

New foods at 2022 Minnesota State Fair

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 1 day ago
Minnesota State Fair

"Fried, farm-fresh duck egg from Graise Farm in Faribault atop shaved smoked ham, aged cheddar cheese, tomato and spinach, served open-face on toasted sourdough bread with paprika aioli." At The Hideaway Speakeasy.

Pulled pork arepa

Minnesota State Fair

"The Pulled Pork Arepa is pork shoulder slow-roasted in red wine and vegetables served with shredded cheddar cheese, cabbage, carrots, green onions and parsley." At Midtown Global Market's Arepa Bar.

The Queen arepa

Minnesota State Fair

"The Queen (Reina Pepiada) is pulled chicken and avocado puree salad topped with mozzarella cheese and fresh arugula." At Midtown Global Market's Arepa Bar.

Beauty and the Buffalo hummus bowl

Minnesota State Fair

"The Beauty and the Buffalo bowl features ranch hummus, buffalo chicken, crumbled blue cheese, scallions, buffalo sauce and buffalo dust, served with pita puffs." At Baba's.

Coco-Nuts hummus bowl

Minnesota State Fair

"The Coco-Nuts bowl features hazelnut chocolate hummus, chocolate chips, hazelnuts, shredded coconut and bananas, served with powdered sugar pita puffs. (Coco-Nuts is vegan and can be gluten-free without the pita puffs.)" At Baba's.

Birthday cake paleta

Minnesota State Fair

" A Mexican frozen dessert on-a-stick made with chunks of birthday cake, sprinkles and a vanilla extract base, specially created by locally owned La Michoacana Rose to celebrate Hamline Church Dining Hall's 125th year at the fair. Additional paleta varieties are also available: Strawberry, Oreo, Pistachio, Bubble Gum, Passion Fruit, a special flavor of the day, and more." At Hamline Church Dining Hall.

Breakfast gnocchi

Minnesota State Fair

"A bed of potato gnocchi topped with scrambled eggs, bacon, pesto cream, shallots and balsamic glaze." At The Blue Barn.

Buzz'n … hot honey chicken sausage kebob

Minnesota State Fair

"Hot honey drizzled over chicken sausage skewered with cornmeal biscuit chunks and served on a bed of coleslaw." At Sausage Sister & Me.

Celebration cake on-a-stick

Minnesota State Fair

"White cake infused with almond flavoring and decorated with white frosting. This mini version of Mancini's house cake can be personalized on-site with short text to celebrate a favorite fair fan or special occasion." At Mancini's al Fresco.

Chick n swiss sausage

Minnesota State Fair

"Grilled chicken sausage custom-made with chunks of Swiss cheese and asparagus, ground pineapple, bacon and jalapeño, served on a bun." At Gass Station Grill.

Chicken tandoori rolls

Minnesota State Fair

"Chicken seasoned with tandoori spices, onions and peppers wrapped in paratha flatbread, then grilled and served with a side of avocado cilantro lime sauce." At Holy Land.

Chilaquiles breakfast

Minnesota State Fair

"Fried corn tortilla strips sauteed with guajillo chile salsa and topped with scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, avocado and crema." At Tejas Express.

Concha bacon burger

Minnesota State Fair

"All-beef patty with raspberry aioli, lettuce, pepper jack cheese, pickled jalapeños and bacon served on a concha, a traditional Mexican sweet bread roll." At Aldo's.

Cotton candy float

Minnesota State Fair

"Cotton candy soda poured over Kemps vanilla ice cream and topped with cotton candy." At German Root Beer and Popcorn.

Deep-fried ice cream

Minnesota State Fair

"Handmade ice cream bar covered with a crispy corn flake coating, deep-fried, drizzled with raspberry and blueberry sauces, and topped with sprinkles. (Vegetarian)." At Snack House.

Dej Qab Zib (sweet refreshment)

Minnesota State Fair

"A coconut lychee colada made with a blend of coconut milk, lychee syrup, lime and mint, served over ice. (Vegan)." At Union Hmong Kitchen.

Earth sliders

Minnesota State Fair

"Earth Sliders™ are a marinated, battered and crispy fried 'chicken' patty topped with house-made, slightly spicy secret sauce, shredded lettuce and house-made cucumber pickles that have been marinated in turmeric, garlic and sweet onion, served on a grilled bun." At French Meadow Bakery & Cafe.

"Meat" balls and marinara

Minnesota State Fair

"'Meat' Balls & Marinara are Italian herb-seasoned 'meat' balls browned and sauteed in house-made garlic and oregano red marinara sauce, topped with plant-based Parmesan cheese and fresh parsley, served with a slice of grilled sourdough bread." At French Meadow Bakery & Cafe.

Gray duck sundae

Minnesota State Fair

"Bridgeman's Black Licorice Ice Cream topped with marshmallow cream, crunchy mini marshmallows, whipped cream and a cherry." At Bridgeman's Ice Cream.

Poultrygeist and Steak-xorcist

Minnesota State Fair

"Poultrygeist is fried chicken topped with sausage gravy and french fried onions on buttery Texas toast; and Steak-xorcist is chicken fried steak topped with sausage gravy and french fried onions on buttery Texas toast. (Both entrees are vegan.)" At The Herbivorous Butcher.

Kulfi: Indian-style ice cream in three flavors

Minnesota State Fair

"Made with condensed milk, nuts and infused spices. Available in three creamy flavors: Almond/Cashew/Pistachio Kulfi; Mango Kulfi; and Saffron/Almond/Pistachio Kulfi. (All Kulfi are gluten-free and vegetarian.)" At Hot Indian.

Lemon cookie tortilla chips

Minnesota State Fair

"Lemon sandwich cookies deconstructed into four large tortilla chips made from a blend of cookies and corn, served with creamy-center-of-the-cookie cream dip topped with lemon curd." At Blue Moon Dine-In Theater.

Minne Hot Hot

Minnesota State Fair

"Smoked Rib Tips tossed in Nashville Hot Sauce, served with Comeback Sauce." At RC's BBQ.

Minneblueberry pie

Minnesota State Fair

"Handmade blueberry pie made with a crisp, flaky crust, filled with blueberries, and served with vanilla ice cream. (Vegan if served without ice cream)." At Minneapple Pie.

Molotes

Minnesota State Fair

"Deep-fried corn masa empanadas with choice of fillings: Chipotle Style is filled with shredded chipotle chicken and topped with chipotle sour cream, cotija cheese and fresh cilantro; and Elote Style is filled with roasted corn and topped with mayo, cotija cheese and Tajin seasoning (can be prepared vegan). (Gluten-free) (Available Aug. 25-30 only)" At Midtown Global Market's Andy's Garage.

Mov + Nqaij (rice + meat)

Minnesota State Fair

"Purple sticky rice with choice of sauce, including Krunchy Chili Oil (dried Thai chilis, garlic, shallots), Lemongrass Scallion Dressing (lemongrass, ginger, garlic, shallots), and Tiger Bite (Thai chilis, garlic, shallots, cilantro, fish sauce, oyster sauce, lime juice); plus, choice of skewered and grilled meat, including Hmong Sausage (house-made coarse-ground pork sausage link with Krunchy Chili Oil), Hilltribe Chicken Thigh (ginger, lemongrass), or Lemongrass Turmeric Tofu (marinated in a lemongrass and turmeric blend). (All items gluten-free; vegan options available)." At Union Hmong Kitchen.

New Mexico chile dog sliders two ways

Minnesota State Fair

"Green chile and red chile – made with roasted-on-site New Mexico Hatch chiles and a hint of chorizo pork, topped with queso-style cheese and red onion, served over all-beef hot dogs on slider buns. Comes with a prickly pear cactus slushie shooter on the side." At Blue Moon Dine-In Theater.

Nordic Waffles: Belly Full and Vanilla Dream

Minnesota State Fair

"Two new fresh-made waffle sandwiches: Belly Full is a spring onion-infused Nordic Waffle filled with sous vide seasoned pork belly with coleslaw and locally made jalapeño jam; Vanilla Dream is a Nordic Waffle coated with cinnamon and sugar and filled with Norwegian vanilla custard cream." At Nordic Waffles.

Pickle pizza

Minnesota State Fair

"Hand-tossed homemade pizza dough topped with homemade specialty dill ranch sauce, fresh mozzarella and crunchy dill pickles, and finished with dill weed seasoning." At Rick's Pizza.

Pink guava slushie

Minnesota State Fair

"Frozen slushie drink made with juice squeezed from fresh pink guavas." At Holy Land.

Pork schnitzel sandwich

Minnesota State Fair

"Breaded and deep-fried Minnesota pork loin topped with pickled cabbage and served with mustard mayo on a toasted bun." At Minnesota Farmers Union Coffee Shop.

Reuben rolls

Minnesota State Fair

"Corned beef, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut hand-rolled in an egg roll wrapper, deep-fried and served with a side of O'Gara's homemade Thousand Island dressing." At O'Gara's at the Fair.

Soulsicle

Minnesota State Fair

"Fried chicken on-a-stick topped with candied yam sauce, cornbread crumble, mac-and-cheese seasoned cheddar cheese, hot sauce and green onions." At Soul Bowl.

Sundae sammie

Minnesota State Fair

"Grilled sandwich with cinnamon bread, Minnesota strawberry jam, vanilla cream, fresh strawberries, whipped cream, toasted peanuts, confetti sprinkles and flaked sea salt. (Gluten-free and vegan options available)" At Jammy Sammies by Brim.

Sweet cheese blintz

Minnesota State Fair

"Soft baked crepe filled with sweet vanilla-flavored cream cheese and sprinkled with powdered sugar." At iPierogi.

Sweet potato poutine

Minnesota State Fair

"Sweet potato waffle fries topped with cheese curds, Beyond chorizo sausage, turmeric gravy, pico de gallo and fresh cilantro. (Vegetarian)" At The Blue Barn.

Tandoor-fired jerk chicken mini'zza

Minnesota State Fair

"White chicken meat, bell pepper, onion medley, whole milk mozzarella cheese and West Indies Soul Food's signature Jamaican Jerk Sauce on a buttermilk naan crust baked in a tandoor oven." At West Indies Soul Food.

Tirokroketes

Minnesota State Fair

"Mix of spicy feta, cream cheese and mozzarella blended with Dino's Greek seasoning, then rolled in a gluten-free panko, deep-fried and sprinkled with lemon juice, Parmesan cheese and Dino's seasoning. (Gluten-free, vegetarian)" At Dino's Gyros.

Tot dog

Minnesota State Fair

"All-beef hot dog dipped in corn dog batter, rolled in a mixture of minced tater tots, cheddar cheese and onions, then deep-fried." At LuLu's Public House.

Turmeric ginger lemon surprise

Minnesota State Fair

"Fresh ginger, turmeric syrup and a dash of bitters mixed with West Indies Soul Food's Original Caribbean Lemonade. (Gluten-free, vegan)" At West Indies Soul Food.

Vegan corn dog

Minnesota State Fair

"Plant-based vegan hot dog hand-dipped in plant-based vegan corn dog batter and deep-fried." At Daryl's Dog House.

