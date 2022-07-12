ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 65th Capital Lakefair will bring ‘unity’ in the community after two years

By Cayli Yanagida
The Olympian
The Olympian
 1 day ago
The state Capitol Dome provides a beautiful backdrop for the carnival at Capital Lakefair, which return after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

The 65th Capital Lakefair kicks off Wednesday and runs through Sunday with the theme of ‘Unity in our Community,’ with the intent of bringing the Olympia community together after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

Although the event is back, Lakefair Board Member George Sharp said starting the event back up was difficult due to the loss of around $140,000 in revenue during the pandemic. Sharp also said the event lost about 15 Capitalarian members due to COVID and safety concerns, leaving fewer members to get the event up and running.

“There’s about 25 of us working on Capital Lakefair to pull it off this year,” he said.

With the help of an additional 60 to 100 volunteers, Sharp said he hopes the event will be a success. Many things about the event will stick to its long-established traditions, he said.

As in previous years, Lakefair will be at its traditional location in Heritage Park in downtown Olympia. There will be a carnival, games, live music and vendors. Main stage live entertainment will include more than 25 performers with a variety of different music styles, from local artist Prodi J to Elvis impersonator Steve Unger.

Vendors will be available from noon to 9 p.m. every day of the fair, and fair-goers will be able to find goods such as candies, soap, clothing, blankets, handmade African crafts and jewelry.

As always, non-profit organizations will run food booths at the fair from noon to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and from noon to midnight Sunday. They will serve a variety of food from burgers, barbecue and hot dogs to egg rolls, Korean tacos, frozen yogurt and crepes. Sharp said there are three new food vendors and a new style of the classic elephant ears.

This year, the fair also will emphasize the importance of downtown businesses. Sharp said that if visitors show their receipt from a downtown shop or eatery at the Lakefair information booth, they can win prizes such as free carnival tickets, food, T-shirts and more.

“We’re really trying to encourage people to support downtown while they are in town,” he said.

Other events that will be the same at Capital Lakefair will be Senior Day, the Lakefair Grand Parade, and the Grand Finale Fireworks display. Senior Day will be from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday. The parade will feature floats, bands, cheerleaders and equestrian units starting at 5 p.m. Saturday.

The fireworks show over Capitol Lake will wrap up the festival at 10:15 p.m. Sunday.

Sharp said the event was kept alive by loans, grants and support from the city for the past two years, but it will need the support from the community this year to continue to survive.

“We need to make sure this festival is a big success,” he said, “so that we can carry on into being able to put on the 2023 festival.”

thurstontalk.com

Thurston County Crossword June 2022

Welcome to the Thurston County Crossword! This fun online puzzle gives you clues to businesses, places and things within Olympia, Lacey, Tenino, Tumwater, and throughout Thurston County. Move over Wordle, this puzzle is all about our community!. This month’s crossword theme is centered around Olympia Obstetrics & Gynecology. Located in...
GraysHarborTalk

The Famous Hatch Chiles Fest Is Happening Again at Ralph’s and Bayview Thriftway Stores

Several years running, Ralph’s and Bayview Thriftway stores in Olympia are roasting chiles on Saturdays in August. Thriftway, partnering with Charlie’s Produce, is roasting Hatch chiles on site, alternating stores each weekend. Visit Ralph’s Thriftway August 5 and 19, and Bayview Thriftway August 12 and 26 to purchase your Hatch chiles. Or, pre-order online now. While there, enter the free giveaways, including major league baseball and soccer game tickets, no purchase is necessary. Come out and visit the huge tent where it’s all happening. Breath in the roasted chile aroma, listen to some festive music and take some chiles home.
OLYMPIA, WA
KXRO.com

Aberdeen Firefighter Mittleider to be Honored

Aberdeen, WA – The Aberdeen Fire Department has received word that Engineer Chad Mittleider will be an honoree at the 2022 Washington State Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service to be held on August 14 at 1:00 p.m., at the Washington State Fire Training Academy located in North Bend. Engineer Mittleider...
ABERDEEN, WA
KING-5

Coffee and skateboards are part of the unique blend at this new Tacoma hangout

TACOMA, Wash. — As a professional skateboarder Tacoma's Aaron Artis earned a reputation for trying any stunt at least once. And it helped him see the world. "I did nothing but skateboard for a living for five years which was my childhood dream," Artis said."And I'm still living that out today by just being involved with skateboarding."
TACOMA, WA
The Olympian

The Olympian

Covering the capital city, The Olympian has earned a reputation as a watchdog of state government, leading the effort to change state public disclosure laws to keep government meetings open to the public.

