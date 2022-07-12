ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Sri Lanka’s President Considered ‘Fleeing His Country by Boat,’ Report Says

TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The president of Sri Lanka was considering using a navy patrol craft to flee his country on Tuesday after the nation’s economy collapsed and he promised to resign, according to reports. Sources...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Australian Passing Through U.S. Asked if She’d Recently Had an Abortion Before Being Deported

An Australian woman’s vacation to Canada was ruined during her stopover in California when she was grilled on her abortion history and deported by U.S. immigration. Madolline Gourley, who was passing through Los Angeles last month, complained of being treated like a criminal when she was detained, fingerprinted, and questioned over suspicions about her plan to house- and cat-sit while in Canada in exchange for free accommodation. Gourley said she was twice asked by U.S. immigration officials if she was pregnant during her interrogations, and when she answered that she was not, she was then asked: “Have you recently had an abortion?” Gourley was ultimately deported on a flight back to Brisbane, where she lives, after being denied entry to the U.S. because she was in breach of the terms of a visa waiver program for some foreign citizens that allows for visitors to make short visits for business and tourism but not “regular” employment. A Customs and Border Patrol spokesperson told The Guardian it took “allegations of unprofessional behavior seriously” and would investigate.
IMMIGRATION
Benzinga

Support For Vladimir Putin Proves Costly For Belarus President As He Faces Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko is facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Strike Kills Nearly Every Deputy Commander in Russian Division: Ukraine

A strike by Ukrainian forces left all but one of the deputy commanders from Russia's 106th Airborne Division dead, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A post on the Telegram page of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' communications office said that the deputy commanders were wiped out by HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) fire attacks near Shakhtarsk, a city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The one deputy commander who did not die is "in serious condition," the post said.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gotabaya Rajapaksa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#President Of Sri Lanka#Agence France Presse
Reuters

UK train drivers at 8 rail companies to strike on July 30, union says

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Train drivers at eight British rail companies will strike on July 30 over a pay dispute, the drivers’ union ASLEF said on Thursday. "Strike action is, now, the only option available but we are always open to talks if the train companies, or the government, want to talk to us and make a fair and sensible offer," General Secretary Mick Whelan said in an emailed statement.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Place
Asia
Country
France
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Place
Dubai
Country
Sri Lanka
TheDailyBeast

Shinzo Abe Assassination Puts Focus on Right-Wing Church Known for Mass Weddings

A Japanese church with an unusual penchant for holding mass weddings has emerged at the center of the investigation into former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s assassination. Tetsuya Yamagami, the man accused of killing Abe, told police that he had a “grudge” against a specific religious group because of how it treated his mother. At a press conference on Monday, the Unification Church, a Christian organization with links to conservative political parties across the globe, did not explicitly say they were the church Yamagami was referring to but they did confirm his mother’s involvement. Church officials said Yamagami’s mom joined the church in 1998 and came back into the fold last year after losing touch for a while. Still, it’s unclear why Yamagami targeted Abe. The former PM spoke at a church-affiliated gathering in 2021 but the church insisted it didn’t have a direct relationship with him.
WORLD
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy