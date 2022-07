Wake Forest Issue Reported on Mon, 11 Jul 2022 19:41:02 -0400: Flooding at Address: 3931-3999 Forgotten Pond Ave Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. This is from 7/8. Our house sits on the low point of the road and the two street drains are in front of our house. The drains can’t handle the water that comes down the road and from all the houses at higher elevations. Water came over the curb and down our driveway and yard. This caused damaged to our yard and landscaping. Water was rising against our garage. This needs to be addressed.

