WATERLOO, IA – The Rochester Honkers never trailed in a 10-6 victory over the Waterloo Bucks Thursday night at Riverfront Stadium. The Honkers scored early and often, taking a 1-0 lead in the first on a Michael Carico (Davidson) RBI single. They added three more in the second, the big hit was a Jakob Guardado (Pasadena City) RBI double. In the third the Honkers added two more, both coming on a Carson Stevens (Cal Poly) two run single.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO