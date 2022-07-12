Former Dallas Cowboys Running Back Marion Barber Died From Heat Stroke: Coroner

Former NFL player and Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III died of a heatstroke, authorities said on Monday.Barber, 39, was found dead by police in Frisco, Texas, on 1 June after they carried out a welfare check at an apartment believed to be leased by him.A Frisco police spokesperson said the Collin County medical examiner’s office has listed Barber’s cause of death as heatstroke and the manner as accidental, reported NBC News.According to the autopsy report, one of the taps in his bathroom was running when officers arrived, reported USA Today. The apartment’s thermostat was set to 91...
Comments / 0