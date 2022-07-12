ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collin County, TX

Former Dallas Cowboys Running Back Marion Barber Died From Heat Stroke: Coroner

By Dan Ladden-Hall
TheDailyBeast
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III died last month from heat stroke, an autopsy found. The Collin County medical examiner ruled Monday that the 38-year-old NFL star’s death was...

hotnewhiphop.com

Marion Barber III Reportedly Died Of Heat Stroke

Back on June 1st, it was tragically revealed that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III had been found dead inside of the shower in his Texas home. This news came as quite the shock to the football world especially since he was just 38 years old. At the time of his passing, there were no signs of any foul play, and it led to a thorough investigation of what happened.
NFL
Ash Jurberg

This Dallas Cowboys star is giving away millions

Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. Today, I wanted to showcase a Dallas Cowboys star who has been extremely generous in what he does to help others.
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Marion Barber: 39-year-old former Dallas Cowboys player died in his apartment of heatstroke

Former NFL player and Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III died of a heatstroke, authorities said on Monday.Barber, 39, was found dead by police in Frisco, Texas, on 1 June after they carried out a welfare check at an apartment believed to be leased by him.A Frisco police spokesperson said the Collin County medical examiner’s office has listed Barber’s cause of death as heatstroke and the manner as accidental, reported NBC News.According to the autopsy report, one of the taps in his bathroom was running when officers arrived, reported USA Today. The apartment’s thermostat was set to 91...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys' Tryout News

The USFL is already proving its worth as a feeder league for the NFL. Reigning USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin, a former standout wide receiver for the TCU Horned Frogs, landed a tryout with the Dallas Cowboys last week. Turpin was named the USFL MVP last month after he led the...
TheDailyBeast

