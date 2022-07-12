3 charged after Beverly shooting paralyzes off-duty Chicago police officer

CHICAGO — Three people were charged after a shooting in Beverly that paralyzed a Chicago police officer.

The Chicago Police Department said Demitrius Harrell, 28, Bryant Hayes, 22, and Justen Krismantis, 22, all face charges following a shooting Saturday around 2:30 a.m. at Sean’s Rhino Bar, near West 104th Street and Western Avenue.

Officer Dan Golden, 32, was at the bar with friends after playing in the softball fundraiser Papa Hops, which raises money for families dealing with cancer.

His fiancé told WGN News there was an altercation at the bar and he was trying to de-escalate the situation when someone opened fire. Golden’s mother said he did identify himself as a police officer when he was trying to break up the fight.

Prosecutors believe the three men texted about starting a bar fight earlier in the day.

Justen Krismantis (left), Bryant Hayes (center), Demitrius Harrell (right) | Chicago Police Department

Golden, who works in Area Four with the Gang Investigation’s Homicide Unit, was shot once in the back and his spinal cord was severed. The bullet was lodged in his lung and at this time, doctors are not going to perform surgery to remove it. Golden is now paralyzed from the waist down.

Golden and his fiancé plan to marry in Oct. 2023. A GoFundMe has been created for the officer, but people can also donate to the Patrolman’s Federal Credit Union.

Harrell was charged Tuesday with felony unlawful use of a weapon and felony aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm.

Hayes was charged with two felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of felony aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm.

Krismantis faces two felony counts of aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm, felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and one misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

In bond court Tuesday, all three were denied bail.

Officer Dan Golden with his fiancé. (Photo courtesy of family)

County court records show Harrell was arrested in July 2017 after Chicago police executed a search warrant at his home in south suburban Calumet City. Harrell was charged with two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm after police found a 9 mm semiautomatic Taurus pistol during the search. According to his arrest report, Harrell told police he obtained the gun via a weapons swap with members of a faction of Black Disciples based in Englewood.

In September 2018, federal court records show, Harrell pleaded guilty to one count of attempted bank robbery by intimidation. According to prosecutors’ complaint, Harrell went to a bank in Calumet City and handed a note to the bank manager that read: “give me 40,000 all Big Bill 100’s and 50’s before I start shooting you got three minutes don’t play with me my Police Scanner on. No dye Pack or trackin device or shooting everybody in here.”

“When the bank robber pulled out the note and put it on the desk, Victim 1 [the bank manager] noticed that he had a silver object poking out of his coat that looked like a gun,” an FBI agent wrote in a sworn affidavit.

Harrell was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised released.

A day after he was sentenced in the federal case, Harrell was sentenced to three years in state prison following a guilty plea in his gun case. The judge ruled that Harrell’s time in federal prison would count toward his state prison sentence.

On Monday, a federal judge issued an arrest warrant for Harrell, court records show.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created

