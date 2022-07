Oswego, N.Y. - Oswego County Sheriffs have charged a Fulton man with manslaughter in regards to an incident in January. 47 year old Juan Rivera, was driving on Tubbs Road in the Town of Mexico when he collided with a pole. His girlfriend Rebecca Fink, got out of the car and the two got into an argument during which Rivera ran over her with his vehicle. He then put the severely injured woman back in vehicle and drove away.

FULTON, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO