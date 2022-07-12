ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

London's Heathrow Airport caps daily passenger numbers

SFGate
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — London's Heathrow Airport is capping daily passenger numbers for the summer and telling airlines to stop selling tickets as it steps up efforts to quell travel chaos caused by soaring travel demand and staff shortages. Britain's busiest airport said Tuesday that it's setting a limit...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst U.S. Airport for Summer Travel

Air travel is now harder than it’s been in years. Airlines are short staffed. This includes pilots who retired during the pandemic, and onboard crews who do not believe they are paid enough. The same goes for baggage handlers and other ground crew. It’s no wonder that on-time arrivals and departures are affected – more […]
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Mail

EasyJet passenger whose bag was 'crushed and mangled' with a huge hole ripped in the front and clothes ruined by 'exploding' bottles on flight from Nice to Gatwick is fighting for compensation

An easyJet passenger is battling for compensation after his trolley bag was left ‘crushed and mangled’ on a flight back to Gatwick. David Benjamin, 63, was horrified when his smashed up case turned up on the luggage reclaim carousel with a huge hole ripped in the front. Several...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Gatwick: Passenger with restricted mobility dies after leaving flight

A passenger with restricted mobility has died at Gatwick Airport after leaving an aircraft. Gatwick said staff were helping to disembark three passengers with restricted mobility at the time, including the man's partner. He decided to leave the EasyJet plane rather than wait for staff to return and fell while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Heathrow Airport#Aircraft
The Independent

Airport chaos as luggage ‘abandoned’ and passengers ‘forced to sleep on floor’

Airport mayhem gripped terminals again on Sunday as images emerged of customers forced to sleep on floors, surrounded by snaking passenger queues and mountains of abandoned luggage. Britons have been warned to brace for a summer of “massive disruption” after British Airways ground staff voted in favour of strike action at the carrier’s Heathrow hub.But despite warnings of a looming crisis, photographs taken on Sunday in at UK airports appear to show the country’s travel hubs already in the eye of the storm.The images showed piles of bags cordoned off by ground staff at Heathrow terminal 2, and passengers...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Worst airports for flight delays revealed

Birmingham Airport was the worst in the UK for flight delays last year, an investigation has found. Departures from the West Midlands airport were an average of 12 minutes and 24 seconds late taking-off in 2021, according to analysis of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) data by the PA news agency.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Daily Mail

'Total chaos' as passengers face huge security queues at Manchester Airport after it was evacuated in false alarm - as family say they were 'abandoned' in Turkey after TUI flight was delayed because crew were 'too tired'

Manchester Airport was left in 'total chaos' this morning as passengers face huge security queues after it was evacuated in a false alarm — as a family say they were 'abandoned' in Turkey after their TUI flight was delayed because the crew were 'too tired' to fly. Holidaymakers were...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Heathrow Airport cuts flights and warns more could come

Heathrow Airport has apologised to passengers caught up in recent travel chaos but warned that more flights could be cancelled. The UK's largest airport asked airlines to remove 61 flights from Monday's schedules, as it seeks to cope with soaring demand and staff shortages. Heathrow's boss John Holland-Kaye said the...
WORLD
BBC

Manchester Airport: Iceland cyclist's 10-day wait for bike

A holidaymaker who painstakingly planned a 14-night cycling holiday around Iceland is still waiting for his bike - 10 days after arriving. Simon Owens flew with Iceland Air to Reykjavik on 2 July from Manchester Airport, but is yet to be reunited with his bike, tent and baggage. The 51-year-old...
LIFESTYLE
CBS Boston

JetBlue's Boston-London service launch still on track as Heathrow asks airlines to stop selling summer tickets

BOSTON - JetBlue is still committed to starting daily flights between Boston and London in the coming weeks, despite the recent chaos for passengers at European airports. "We remain on track to launch daily service between Boston and London Gatwick on August 4th, and between Boston and London Heathrow on September 20th," a JetBlue spokesperson told WBZ-TV.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Heathrow orders last-minute cancellations affecting around 10,000 passengers

Heathrow Airport ordered the cancellation of dozens of flights at short notice on Monday, affecting around 10,000 passengers.Sixty-one flights were axed as the west London airport did not believe it could have handled the expected number of passengers.Airlines have been asked not to rebook affected travellers on to alternative flights departing on Monday.Baggage system failures at Terminal 3 over the weekend resulted in hundreds of bags not being put on to flights.A Heathrow spokeswoman said: “We are expecting higher passenger numbers in Terminals 3 and 5 today than the airport currently has capacity to serve, and so to maintain a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Week

Heathrow Airport imposes temporary passenger cap to curb travel chaos

London's Heathrow Airport is imposing a two-month daily departing passenger cap and has requested that airlines stop selling new tickets for the summer season, as the travel hub works through on-the-ground chaos spurred by an influx in travel demand. The airport will limit the number of departing passengers to 100,000...
TRAVEL
The Associated Press

Amazon offers concessions to head off EU antitrust cases

LONDON (AP) — Amazon, seeking to resolve two European Union antitrust investigations, has promised to treat third-party merchants on its website fairly, the bloc’s competition watchdog said Thursday. The U.S. online retail giant offered to make a number of commitments to ease competition concerns, and the European Commission, the 27-nation bloc’s top antitrust enforcer, said it will now seek feedback on them from “interested parties.” The commission launched an investigation four years ago over concerns Amazon was using data from merchants selling products on its platform to gain an unfair advantage over them. It also opened a separate investigation into whether Amazon favors its own retail business and merchants that use its logistics and delivery system over other sellers.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy