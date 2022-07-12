Victim of fatal crash along Gifford-Reubens Road identified

One person was killed and another injured Sunday evening in a single-vehicle accident on State Route 129. According to the Washington State Patrol, 58-year-old Robert Peck, of Anatone, died at the scene after the 2004 Dodge Ram pickup truck he was in traveling south toward Anatone failed to negotiate a curve and rolled near milepost 18.
MOSCOW - A 49-year-old Moscow man riding a bike on the Moscow-Pullman Highway died last night when he was hit by a vehicle. The Washington State Patrol reports that the crash occurred around 8:45 near the state line. Troopers say that Jason Wallace was riding a bike on the Southside of the highway when crossed into traffic. 47-year-old Cynthia Anderson of Moscow was driving an SUV Westbound in the right lane and didn’t see Wallace and hit the bike. Wallace was taken to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow where he died. Troopers say he wasn’t wearing a helmet or reflective clothing and that drugs or alcohol were involved. The WSP determined that Wallace failed to yield to traffic.
PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is currently investigating a fatal car/bicycle crash on State Route 270 near Airport Road, 9 miles east of Pullman. The road is completely blocked and drivers should avoid the area.
The two victims of a small plane crash last month in Valley County have been identified as 48-year-old Neal Humphrey and his 15-year-old son Cooper Humphrey. According the Valley County Sheriff’s Office, the two had taken off from the Lower Loon Airstrip at about 7:30 p.m. June 26 and were flying to the Johnson Creek Airstrip 3 miles south of Yellow Pine.
PULLMAN - A two-time convicted drunk driver has pleaded guilty to causing a fatal ATV crash while drunk behind the wheel. 29-year-old Tyler Beyer of Bovill pleaded guilty to felony vehicular manslaughter in Latah County second district court Tuesday morning. Beyer was driving a side-by-side drunk when he crashed outside of Deary killing his passenger 27-year-old Nolan Meece of Bovill. The crash occurred during the early morning hours of September 25th.
The operator of a motorcycle was injured in a single-vehicle accident Sunday night on Rosalia Road just south of Rosalia. Whitman County deputies arrived on scene and determined the driver of the motorcycle – an adult male and a child passenger were northbound on Rosalia Road when the motorcycle went into a skid, overturning on its side before coming to a rest in the northbound lane. The driver indicated there had been some sort of animal in the roadway.
WALLOWA COUNTY – (Release from the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office) Wallowa County Dispatch received a 911 call requesting medical assistance for a stabbing victim at Hells Canyon Overlook. The Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded and found Dan Ridling, age 64 of Hermiston, deceased in...
An accident involving three-vehicles along U.S. Highway 95 just north of Cottonwood blocked traffic temporarily Saturday but resulted in no injuries. According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s office, the accident occurred in the afternoon just past milepost 255 at the intersection of Highway 95 and Cottonwood Butte Road. The northbound lane was blocked while the southbound lane was partially obstructed.
A Moscow man died Monday night after being struck by a vehicle as he was riding a bicycle across State Route 270 between Pullman and Moscow. According to the Washington State Patrol, 49-year-old Jason Wallace was pronounced dead at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow following the wreck. Wallace was 9...
A Clarkston man was arrested in Latah County on Saturday and faces aggravated battery and burglary charges stemming from a Lewiston Police Department investigation. 27-year-old Johnathan Petersen Davis was taken into custody by Latah County Sheriff’s deputies for violating a no-contact order after being stopped for allegedly speeding on Highway 95 north of Moscow.
GENESEE, ID - Terry Geltz, who served the Genesee community as a fireman and Rural Fire Commissioner for over 40 years, has passed away, the Genesee Fire Department announced on Tuesday. Geltz passed away on July 6, 2022. "We will miss him greatly as he was integral in the building...
A rape charge against a Clarkston man was dismissed after he pleaded guilty to providing shelter to a runaway. As part of a plea deal, 50-year-old Aaron Treharne pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge of providing shelter to a runaway and the felony rape charge was dismissed. Treharne also had a felony persistent violator enhancement charge that was dismissed as part of the agreement.
LEWISTON - The National Transportation Safety Board released the agency's report on Thursday regarding the July 24, 2021 plane crash at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport of a SIAI-Marchetti airplane that killed 72-year-old Dale Snodgrass. Snodgrass was famous in the aviation community, particularly when it came to flying the...
The suspect from a local drug trafficking case in Whitman County is being sought on a federal arrest warrant after he failed to show up for his trial. 27-year-old Joseph Baker of Airway Heights was arrested by Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies during a routine traffic stop in downtown Colfax in November. Deputies allegedly found 150 fentanyl tablets, 48 grams of heroin, 53 grams of methamphetamine, 825 dollars in cash and a loaded handgun in Baker’s vehicle.
Former Asotin County Judge Scott Gallina has been sentenced to 15 months in prison in Superior Court on sexual assault charges. The 58-year-old Gallina pleaded guilty to two counts of assault with sexual motivation on the first day of his trial in April. The third-degree charge is a felony, and the fourth-degree assault is a gross misdemeanor. Both charges were in connection with crimes against two courthouse employees who worked with the former judge.
LEWISTON - Crews from Nez Perce County Fire and Lapwai Fire were called to respond to a shop on fire on Tuesday at 6:14 p.m. The location was on Rodeo Lane, south of Tammany Creek Road and west of the Lewiston Roundup Grounds. According to Nez Perce County Fire, the...
