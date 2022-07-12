ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Victim of fatal crash along Gifford-Reubens Road identified

koze.com
 1 day ago

The victim of last week’s fatal crash along the Gifford-Reubens road has...

www.koze.com

Comments / 0

Related
koze.com

Anatone man dies in rollover crash

One person was killed and another injured Sunday evening in a single-vehicle accident on State Route 129. According to the Washington State Patrol, 58-year-old Robert Peck, of Anatone, died at the scene after the 2004 Dodge Ram pickup truck he was in traveling south toward Anatone failed to negotiate a curve and rolled near milepost 18.
ANATONE, WA
Big Country News

Bicyclist Killed After Being hit by car on Moscow-Pullman Highway

MOSCOW - A 49-year-old Moscow man riding a bike on the Moscow-Pullman Highway died last night when he was hit by a vehicle. The Washington State Patrol reports that the crash occurred around 8:45 near the state line. Troopers say that Jason Wallace was riding a bike on the Southside of the highway when crossed into traffic. 47-year-old Cynthia Anderson of Moscow was driving an SUV Westbound in the right lane and didn’t see Wallace and hit the bike. Wallace was taken to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow where he died. Troopers say he wasn’t wearing a helmet or reflective clothing and that drugs or alcohol were involved. The WSP determined that Wallace failed to yield to traffic.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY

WSP investigating fatal car/bicycle crash 9 miles east of Pullman

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is currently investigating a fatal car/bicycle crash on State Route 270 near Airport Road, 9 miles east of Pullman. The road is completely blocked and drivers should avoid the area. https://twitter.com/wspd4pio/status/1546733810456244224?s=20&t=bbGfMQz6ogDoT2nvrnLboQ. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE...
PULLMAN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Accidents
Lewiston, ID
Accidents
Lewiston, ID
Crime & Safety
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
City
Lewiston, ID
koze.com

Victims of plane crash in Valley County identified as Lewiston man and son

The two victims of a small plane crash last month in Valley County have been identified as 48-year-old Neal Humphrey and his 15-year-old son Cooper Humphrey. According the Valley County Sheriff’s Office, the two had taken off from the Lower Loon Airstrip at about 7:30 p.m. June 26 and were flying to the Johnson Creek Airstrip 3 miles south of Yellow Pine.
VALLEY COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Two Time Convicted Drunk Driver Pleads Guilty to Causing Fatal ATV Crash While Under the Influence

PULLMAN - A two-time convicted drunk driver has pleaded guilty to causing a fatal ATV crash while drunk behind the wheel. 29-year-old Tyler Beyer of Bovill pleaded guilty to felony vehicular manslaughter in Latah County second district court Tuesday morning. Beyer was driving a side-by-side drunk when he crashed outside of Deary killing his passenger 27-year-old Nolan Meece of Bovill. The crash occurred during the early morning hours of September 25th.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
KREM2

Bicyclist dies at hospital after being hit by car near Pullman

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. — A man riding a bicycle was hit by a car near the Washington and Idaho border on Monday night. The man later died in a nearby hospital, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP). At approximately 8:45 p.m. on Monday, 47-year-old Cynthia Anderson was driving in...
PULLMAN, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milepost#Idaho State Police#Honda Civic#Traffic Accident#Lewiston Tribune
koze.com

Motorcycle accident near Rosalia sends one to hospital

The operator of a motorcycle was injured in a single-vehicle accident Sunday night on Rosalia Road just south of Rosalia. Whitman County deputies arrived on scene and determined the driver of the motorcycle – an adult male and a child passenger were northbound on Rosalia Road when the motorcycle went into a skid, overturning on its side before coming to a rest in the northbound lane. The driver indicated there had been some sort of animal in the roadway.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
koze.com

Crash temporarily blocks U.S. Highway 95

An accident involving three-vehicles along U.S. Highway 95 just north of Cottonwood blocked traffic temporarily Saturday but resulted in no injuries. According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s office, the accident occurred in the afternoon just past milepost 255 at the intersection of Highway 95 and Cottonwood Butte Road. The northbound lane was blocked while the southbound lane was partially obstructed.
koze.com

Moscow cyclist dies after being stuck by vehicle

A Moscow man died Monday night after being struck by a vehicle as he was riding a bicycle across State Route 270 between Pullman and Moscow. According to the Washington State Patrol, 49-year-old Jason Wallace was pronounced dead at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow following the wreck. Wallace was 9...
MOSCOW, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
koze.com

Clarkston man arrested in Latah County in connection to Lewiston burglary

A Clarkston man was arrested in Latah County on Saturday and faces aggravated battery and burglary charges stemming from a Lewiston Police Department investigation. 27-year-old Johnathan Petersen Davis was taken into custody by Latah County Sheriff’s deputies for violating a no-contact order after being stopped for allegedly speeding on Highway 95 north of Moscow.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
koze.com

Rape charge dismissed against Clarkston man in plea deal

A rape charge against a Clarkston man was dismissed after he pleaded guilty to providing shelter to a runaway. As part of a plea deal, 50-year-old Aaron Treharne pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge of providing shelter to a runaway and the felony rape charge was dismissed. Treharne also had a felony persistent violator enhancement charge that was dismissed as part of the agreement.
CLARKSTON, WA
pullmanradio.com

Federal Arrest Warrant Issued For Suspect In Local Drug Case

The suspect from a local drug trafficking case in Whitman County is being sought on a federal arrest warrant after he failed to show up for his trial. 27-year-old Joseph Baker of Airway Heights was arrested by Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies during a routine traffic stop in downtown Colfax in November. Deputies allegedly found 150 fentanyl tablets, 48 grams of heroin, 53 grams of methamphetamine, 825 dollars in cash and a loaded handgun in Baker’s vehicle.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
koze.com

Gallina sentenced to 15 months behind bars

Former Asotin County Judge Scott Gallina has been sentenced to 15 months in prison in Superior Court on sexual assault charges. The 58-year-old Gallina pleaded guilty to two counts of assault with sexual motivation on the first day of his trial in April. The third-degree charge is a felony, and the fourth-degree assault is a gross misdemeanor. Both charges were in connection with crimes against two courthouse employees who worked with the former judge.
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy