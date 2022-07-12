ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

August's WiFi smart lock drops to new low of $150 for Prime Day

By V. Palladino
Engadget
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are tons of smart locks on the market now, but one of our favorites remains August's 4th-gen WiFi smart lock. Normally priced at $230, the IoT gadget is on sale for $150 for Prime Day. That's $80 off and the best price we've seen it. There's also a bundle with...

www.engadget.com

