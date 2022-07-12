ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Is Austin’s growth making the city hotter? Yes and no

By Nick Bannin, Eric Henrikson
KXAN
KXAN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jtfkz_0gchhEoF00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In the last 12 months we’ve had a record warmest December, May and June. Just this past week we’ve seen some of the hottest temperatures ever recorded in Austin . Is Austin’s growth to blame for these record temperatures?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UA3y5_0gchhEoF00
Climate Central found Austin, Texas is six degrees hotter than the surrounding area. (Courtesy: Climate Central)

“Cities definitely experienced hotter temperatures because of the way we’ve altered the environment,” said Dr. Andrew Pershing, the director of Climate Science at Climate Central, a nonprofit climate science analysis and reporting organization.

He and his team found Austin is roughly six degrees warmer than its surroundings due to the urban heat island effect.

Pershing continued, “but that’s only part of the story, we really are seeing a long-term trend toward warmer conditions, just about everywhere, just about every time of year.”

But Austin, as we know, has been growing considerably quickly. “If [it was due to] the fact that Austin was getting crowded, then only Austin would be breaking records, but Texas as a whole has broken a lot of records. And the records are occurring across the spectrum from big cities to small towns to rural areas,” Pershing added.

Austin is frequently hotter than the Hill Country — here’s why

Jennifer Brady is a senior data analyst at Climate Central. She suggests those who believe growth of a city is solely responsible for our warming climate should look at the one part of Earth without any real development — the oceans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Crx2y_0gchhEoF00
Cities are frequently hotter than their surrounding areas due to the urban heat island effect (Courtesy: Climate Central)

“They’re actually probably keeping a lot of the heat from the land surfaces. So when you look at charts of ocean temperature growth … it’s just up, up, up, up,” said Brady.

Metros were and are still hotter than their surroundings.

What is ‘urban heat island’ effect and how does it impact low-income populations

Thankfully, there are some ways we can bring city temperatures down. “Some cities are painting their roads a lighter color or painting the roofs a lighter color to try to increase that reflectivity,” Brady added.

Cities can also add more green spaces to absorb excess heat.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Earth, TX
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Texas Monthly

Tips to Stay Cool During Record Heat and Potential Blackouts in Texas

It’s real, real hot in Texas right now. Both May and June saw a record number of 100-degree days across the state (24 of them in Del Rio in June, and 17 in San Antonio, for example), and July isn’t looking to be much nicer. In our attempts to cool ourselves down, we’re straining our notoriously unreliable electrical grid. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the state’s grid, has announced that demand for electricity might reach record highs Monday, that we should all conserve energy, and that we might see rolling blackouts. In a press release, ERCOT said that “no system wide outages are expected,” but it asks Texans to “voluntarily conserve electricity, Monday, July 11 between 2-8 p.m.”
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Dropping water levels affecting emergency services on Central Texas lakes

AUSTIN, Texas - The dock and rescue boats for Travis County ESD 1 at Jones Brothers Park in Jonestown are still floating, despite water levels dropping. However, many other boat owners have been left dry, and it's clear time is also running out for first responders. "That’s correct we will...
AUSTIN, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Texas

The Lone Star State has its fair share of dark history and creepy places for those seeking a spooky adventure. In addition, there have also been tons of UFO sightings. Data from GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in the state. The study includes the total number of ghost and UFO sightings.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Heat Advisory vs. Excessive Heat Warning: What do they mean?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Austin’s record-breaking heat wave continues, you’ve probably heard the terms Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning. The National Weather Service issues these heat alerts based on forecast high temperatures and heat indices. The criteria varies across the country, so while a heat index...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yes And No#Oceans#Ocean Temperature#Urban Heat Island#Climate Science#Climate Central
kut.org

How to conserve energy and stay cool in Austin’s record-breaking heat

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning in Austin until 8 p.m. Tuesday with temperatures ranging from 105 to 110 degrees. Triple-digit heat is expected to continue through the week. The state’s electric grid operator is warning extreme high temperatures could strain the grid. The Electric Reliability Council...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
wrtv.com

Blackouts in Texas possible again as heatwave drives up power demand

A Texas heat wave is sparking concerns that the state’s power grid could crumble again. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are in place in Texas as temperatures were expected to reach at high as 110 degrees on Monday. In Austin, the temperature was expected to come close to the all-time July record for the hottest temperature ever recorded in the city.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Commercial development races to keep up with growth

While some areas such as retail show fluctuation, Michael Page, director of appraisal with the Hays Central Appraisal District said that in particular was due to the COVID-19 impact on closing the San Marcos Outlet Malls, for instance. Overall the commercial market has seen growth in appraisals and expansion. (Graphics by Rachal Elliott/Community Impact Newspaper)
HAYS COUNTY, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Tan Lines Are Optional at This Wild & Lovely Park In Texas

You may be surprised to know that people in El Paso enjoy working on their bronze tan. Although some people prefer to be bronze all over just means you have to tan nude. Sure some people may use their own backyard but wish they could be on an island. Kind of like the island you saw in the movie Turistas minus the horror of course.
EL PASO, TX
KXAN

KXAN

42K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy