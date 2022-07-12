ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York Rangers 2022 Draft Grades

By Will Wright
Blue Seat
Blue Seat
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

For the first time since 2016, the New York Rangers entered the draft without a first-round pick, which certainly impacted some of the Rangers 2022 draft grades. While there was some speculation, or more likely hope, that the team would trade into the first round, that never came to fruition. Luckily...

blueseatblogs.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Rangers make shocking free agency decision on trade deadline acquisition Andrew Copp

The New York Rangers made a big splash at the trade deadline in order to bring Andrew Copp to town. It was a move that immediately paid dividends, as he was a key contributor in their run to the Eastern Conference Finals. Despite the expectation that Copp would re-sign with the Rangers this offseason, it […] The post Rangers make shocking free agency decision on trade deadline acquisition Andrew Copp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

New York Rangers may sign Ryan Lindgren’s brother Charlie as next backup

The New York Rangers need a new backup goalie now that they’ve traded Alexandar Georgiev to the Colorado Avalanche. Two pending UFA targets that were expected to be high on Chris Drury’s wishlist may be going elsewhere. According to Elliotte Friedman, Thomas Greiss is heading to the St. Louis Blues and Martin Jones may be signing with the Seattle Kraken.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Colorado State
New York City, NY
Sports
The Hockey Writers

Rangers Free Agent Targets: Dylan Strome

It’s no secret that the New York Rangers are searching for centers this offseason. With Ryan Strome and Andrew Copp testing the free agency market, general manager Chris Drury will be looking for a cap-friendly center to fill the void. Barring any developments that lead to a deal being reached with Strome or Copp, the former’s brother, Dylan Strome, should be a target of the Rangers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

New York Rangers trade Patrik Nemeth, sign goalie Louis Domingue

The New York Rangers were able to trade defenseman Patrik Nemeth and his entire cap hit off the books to the Arizona Coyotes. After opting not to buy Nemeth out on Tuesday, the Rangers were able to shed his entire $2.5 million cap hit for two seasons but at a cost. GM Chris Drury has to add a second round pick in 2025, plus a conditional pick that will either be a second round pick in 2024 or 2026.
GLENDALE, AZ
Yardbarker

Arizona Coyotes Center Depth Much Improved After Draft

The 2022 NHL Draft saw the Arizona Coyotes center depth greatly improve. They added centers Logan Cooley and Conor Geekie. With the third overall selection, the Coyotes surprised many onlookers by taking Cooley when projected first overall choice Shane Wright was still on the board. Wright fell to the fourth pick, taken by the Seattle Kraken.
GLENDALE, AZ
The Hockey Writers

Flyers Already Face Injury Obstacles in Hopes for New Era

The Philadelphia Flyers have major injury problems to address over two months before training camp is even scheduled to begin. Joel Farabee, one of the best offensive players on the team in 2021-22, underwent disc replacement surgery on June 24 after suffering an injury during an offseason workout. He will miss the start of camp and likely the beginning of the regular season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Henriksson
Person
Ivan Barbashev
NHL

Red Wings sign David Perron to two-year contract

Goals (T3rd), 30 assists (10th), 57 points (8th), 11 power play goals (1st), 26 power play points (1st), 48 penalty minutes (T2nd) and 177 shots (4th) in 67 games. The 6-foot-1, 202-pound winger also recorded 13 points (9-4-13) and 10 penalty minutes in 12 postseason contests as the Blues reached the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, falling to the eventual Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche in six games. Originally selected by the Blues in the first round (26th overall) of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, Perron helped the franchise claim its first-ever Stanley Cup championship in 2019, contributing 16 points (9-7-16), a plus-four rating and 16 penalty minutes in 26 playoff games. He also reached the 2018 Stanley Cup Final as a member of the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, totaling nine points (1-8-9), a plus-one rating and 10 penalty minutes in postseason 15 games.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Kaapo Kakko extension with Rangers expected soon

The New York Rangers extended qualifying offers to four restricted free agents on Monday including Kaapo Kakko. All indications point to the two sides coming to terms on a bridge deal but as of today’s opening of free agency, he remains unsigned. “We think the world of him, he’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Arizona Coyotes sign Fischer to 1-year contract

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Christian Fischer to a one-year contract. Terms of the deal announced Monday were not released. The 25-year-old Fischer has developed into a team leader in five seasons with the Coyotes with his work ethic and physical presence. “We are...
GLENDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drafts#The New York Rangers#Lw Rw#Chytil
The Hockey Writers

Washington Capitals Sign Darcy Kuemper to 5-year Contract

Fresh off taking home the trophy that every free agent who signs today will set out to pursue, goaltender Darcy Kuemper has signed a 5-year contract with the Washington Capitals. Kuemper was arguably the top goaltender on the market and had been linked to several teams who were in the market for a goaltender, including the Edmonton Oilers and the Toronto Maple Leafs. In the end, however, Washington came out on top and found their new starting goalie.
NHL
Blue Seat

Blue Seat

New York City, NY
420
Followers
2K+
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

New York Rangers Hockey News & Opinion

 https://blueseatblogs.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy