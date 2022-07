COMSTOCK PARK, MI – Jake Holton drove in the only run of Tuesday’s game between the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and West Michigan Whitecaps at LMCU Ballpark. Holton had an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Whitecaps beat the Timber Rattlers 1-0. Antoine Kelly was sharp in a short start in this game for Wisconsin (47-34 overall, 11-5 second half). Kelly, who is heading to the SiriusXM Futures Game in Los Angeles later this week, pitched three scoreless, hitless innings. He walked one and struck out two.

COMSTOCK PARK, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO