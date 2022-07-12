ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickinson County, KS

UPDATE: Hunt for teen who threatened to harm, kill continues

By Michael Dakota
 4 days ago

UPDATE: The juvenile has been located and was safely taken into custody.

DICKINSON COUNTY (KSNT) – According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, the teen that had made threats against the public has been found and safely taken into custody.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office earlier put the community on alert as it searched for a male juvenile who authorities said was making “severe threats to harm and kill individuals and members of the general public.”

Authorities are looking for Jacob Lawrence Schoby, 17. (Courtesy Photo/Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office)

As a precaution, the sheriff’s office evacuated several areas including the Chapman Ball Complex and the Chapman Pool to clear out victims in a previous case involving the juvenile.

Kansas man killed in fiery crash in western part of state

The juvenile is described as a 17-year-old white male, 5 foot 10 inches, 140 pounds with shaggy brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black and white sweatshirt and on foot near 1400 Avenue and Fair Road south of Abilene on Monday evening around 9 p.m.

Several agencies including the Dickinson Sheriff’s Department, the Chapman Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Department, the Abilene Police Department, the Junction City Police Department, and the Kansas Highway Patrol are looking for the teen.

Sheriff Jerry Davis said the juvenile displayed a pistol in a Snapchat video he recorded. The sheriff stressed to the public the teen should be considered armed and dangerous, according to a release.

Authorities are encouraging the public to call 911 if they see the teen but to not approach him.

KSNT News

KSNT News

